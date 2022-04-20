Tigres UANL against Club America at the Estadio Universitario for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX will be one of the best to watch this weekend. Check out the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game in the United States.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Date, Time and TV Channel in the US to watch or live stream free Matchday 16 of the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX

Tigres UANL will play Club America at the Estadio Universitario for Matchday 16 of 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX. This game has been one of the best to watch in the lasts seasons. Here you will know all about the match information: when, where, at what time and how to watch or live stream free the game. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial).

Tigres UANL are rank 2nd in the 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX table. They have lost 2 of their last 5 Liga MX games. Although the team managed by Miguel Herrera feels very confident at home, they have 3 straight wins with no conceded goals and 7 goals scored.

On the other hand, Club America are in a winning streak that may be unstoppable. The team managed by Fernando Ortiz has scored 7 goals and conceded 1 in the last 3 games. Las Aguilas have won 2 consecutive games as visitors. Their last away game was a 3-1 win against Club Tijuana.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Date

Tigres UANL and Club America will face at Estadio Universitario on Saturday, April 23, 2022 on Matchday 16 of 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. The last time they played at Monterrey, Las Aguilas ended with a 3-1 win. In their last 3 games between the two sides, Club America has won them all.

Tigres UANL vs Club America: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Club America: TV Channel to watch or stream live in the US

Tigres UANL vs Club America is one of the best 2022 Torneo Clausura Liga MX games of this weekend. If you are in the United States you can watch on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision