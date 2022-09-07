The last points are getting contested in the 2022 Apertura tournament in Liga MX. Tigres UANL will now face Leon in Matchday 14 and here is all the info about date, time and TV channel to watch or live stream this interesting game.

The 2022 Apertura tournament in Liga MX is ending and all the teams want the last points available. Now, Tigres UANL will host Matchday 14 against Leon and here are all the details about date, time and TV channel to watch or livestream this duel. In the US; it will broadcast on fuboTV, which has a 7-day free trial to enjoy all the Mexican soccer activity.

Tigres is on the verge of direct qualification, but there are still some games left to aspire to the first four places. They have, after 13 games, 25 points, so a win at home would help them to enter into that selected group.

With Leon things are different. The Panzas Verdes have not been able to return to their good level they showed a couple of years ago and they are currently in the 12th position, so it will be vital for them to win in the last weeks to enter the Playoffs.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Date

Tigres UANL will return home to host this Matchday 14 game against Leon at Universitario Stadium. The duel will take place this Saturday, September 10, at Monterrey, Nuevo Leon.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

How to watch Tigres UANL vs Leon in the US

This Matchday 14 game between Tigres UANL and Leon, to be played this Saturday, September 10, at 8:05 PM (ET), will broadcast in the US through fuboTV (7-day free trial). Other options are: TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision.