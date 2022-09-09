On matchday 14 of the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament, there will be a real clash of the fierce beasts in Tigres UANL vs Leon. In this story you will find the preview, predictions and odds, as well as information to watch this match for free from the United States.

The fear of losing their 12-game winning streak prompted one of the most powerful squads in Liga MX to get their claws out, a behavior they will have to replicate in their matchday 14 game to keep that risk at bay: Tigres UANL vs Leon. Find the preview, predictions and odds for the match you can watch for free with Fubo TV (7-day free trial) if you are in the United States.

Tigres UANL woke up after 4 consecutive matches without a win, one of them including a defeat. This stopped their fall in the standings. They currently occupy 5th place, but are looking for 3 points to return to the direct classification zone for the Liga MX Playoffs.

León is trying very hard not to drop out of the Playoffs zone in the standings, but their tendency to instability is not helping them. Although they are coming off the back of a win, so far in the current Liga MX tournament, they have been unable to string together victories.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Match Information

Date: Saturday, September, 10, 2022

Time: 8:05 PM (ET)

Location: Universitario Stadium, Nuevo Leon, Mexico

Live Stream US: Fubo TV (7-day free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:05 PM

CT: 7:05 PM

MT: 6:05 PM

PT: 5:05 PM

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Storylines and Head-to-Head

It was Toluca who received all the accumulated wrath of Tigres UANL, as they vented their frustration after 4 matches without a win with a powerful 3-1 victory. Meanwhile, Leon took advantage of the fact that Juarez is one of the weakest teams in Liga MX to defeat them 1-0.

In the 5 most recent Liga MX meetings between the two, it is Tigres UANL who have a clear advantage over Club León, having beaten them on 3 occasions, for only 1 defeat and 1 draw (which took place in Nuevo León in 2021).

How to watch or live stream Tigres UANL vs Leon:

With Leon looking to string together victories for the first time so far in the Liga MX Apertura 2022 Tournament, and Tigres at risk of falling out of the standings if they don't maintain their winning trend, their match looks promising. Enjoy it for free in the United States with Fubo TV (7-day free trial). Other options to watch it are TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, and Univision.

Tigres UANL vs Leon: Predictions and Odds

