Tigres UANL take on Mazatlan at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. Read here to check out when, where, and how to watch this game in the US.

Tigres UANL and Mazatlan meet in the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura. This game will take place at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza. Two teams facing bad situations early in the tournament. Here is all the detailed information about this Liga MX game including the date, time, TV Channel, Live Stream and location. You can watch this game live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Tigres UANL do not have a negative record in the Clausura but with another loss the team could be at risk of having it since they tied the first game, lost the second against Puebla 0-2 and a week ago they won against Pumas UNAM 2-1.

Mazatlan have not won a game since the Apertura 2021 against Queretaro 2-1 at home, after that victory the team lost four consecutive games including two from the Clausura 2022. After this game Mazatlan return home to play against Tijuana.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Date

Tigres UANL and Mazatlan play for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura on Sunday, February 6 at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza. The home team is one of the big favorites in the local league and it is highly likely that they will win this game, but the visitors are looking for a way to end their losing streak.

Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan: Time by state in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV Channel in the US to watch Tigres UANL vs Mazatlan at the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura

This game for the 2022 Liga MX Torneo Clausura, Tigres UANL and Mazatlan at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas de los Garza on Sunday, February 6, will be broadcast in the US exclusively by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN.com, TUDN App, TUDN USA, TUDNxtra

