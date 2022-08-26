Tigres UANL will try to return to victory on Saturday when they host Necaxa at the Estadio Universitario in a match for the 11th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Check out here the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this Mexican league game free in your country. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).
After getting a point in their visit to Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Tigres will play at home looking to extend their unbeaten run of 3 games. The team coached by Miguel Herrera can climb to the top of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura standings with a win on Saturday.
Necaxa, on the other hand, need to turn the page after suffering a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to Chivas Guadalajara. Jaime Lozano's side is in 10th place in the table and accumulates three games without victories.
Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time
Costa Rica: 6:05 PM
Dominican Republic: 8:05 PM
El Salvador: 6:05 PM
Guatemala: 6:05 PM
Honduras: 6:05 PM
Mexico: 7:05 PM
Nicaragua: 6:05 PM
Panama: 7:05 PM
US: 8:05 PM ET
Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Costa Rica: TUDN
Dominican Republic: TUDN
El Salvador: TUDN
Guatemala: TUDN
Honduras: TUDN
Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN
Nicaragua: TUDN
Panama: TUDN
US: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision