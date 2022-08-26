Tigres UANL and Necaxa will face each other on Saturday at the Estadio Universitario in a match for the 11th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Here you will find how and where to watch or live stream free this Mexican league game in your country.

Tigres UANL will try to return to victory on Saturday when they host Necaxa at the Estadio Universitario in a match for the 11th round of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Check out here the kick-off time and how to watch or live stream this Mexican league game free in your country. If you live in the US, you can tune in to FuboTV (free trial).

After getting a point in their visit to Pumas UNAM on Wednesday, Tigres will play at home looking to extend their unbeaten run of 3 games. The team coached by Miguel Herrera can climb to the top of the 2022 Liga MX Apertura standings with a win on Saturday.

Necaxa, on the other hand, need to turn the page after suffering a disappointing 4-0 home defeat to Chivas Guadalajara. Jaime Lozano's side is in 10th place in the table and accumulates three games without victories.

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: Kick-off Time

Costa Rica: 6:05 PM

Dominican Republic: 8:05 PM

El Salvador: 6:05 PM

Guatemala: 6:05 PM

Honduras: 6:05 PM

Mexico: 7:05 PM

Nicaragua: 6:05 PM

Panama: 7:05 PM

US: 8:05 PM ET

Tigres UANL vs Necaxa: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Costa Rica: TUDN

Dominican Republic: TUDN

El Salvador: TUDN

Guatemala: TUDN

Honduras: TUDN

Mexico: TUDN En Vivo, Blim TV, TUDN

Nicaragua: TUDN

Panama: TUDN

US: FuboTV (free trial), TUDN.com, Univision NOW, TUDN App, TUDN USA, Univision