Tigres UANL face Juarez on Saturday at the Estadio Universitario in a match for Round 17 of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament. Check out how to watch the game, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Tigres UANL and Juarez face off at the Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas, in the final 17th round of the 2021 Liga MX Apertura tournament on Saturday, November 6, 2021, at 11:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Torneo Apertura Round 17 soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US.

This will be their fifth Liga MX meeting. As expected, Juarez are yet to celebrate a victory in head-to-head clashes, with Tigres having grabbed a triumph three times to this day, and the remaining match has ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on April 15, 2021, when the Tigres salvaged a late 3-2 thriller win away at the Estadio Olímpico Benito Juarez in Juarez in the 2021 Liga MX Clausura. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021 Liga MX Apertura.

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Match Information

Date: Saturday, November 6, 2021

Time: 11:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Universitario, San Nicolas

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Times by State in the US

ET: 11:00 PM

CT: 10:00 PM

MT: 9:00 PM

PT: 8:00 PM

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Storylines

In the last five Liga MX Apertura fixtures, Tigres UANL have managed two triumphs. In addition, they have two draws, and they have suffered one defeat (DDWLW). Meanwhile, Juarez have emerged victorious only once, as well as drawing and losing twice each in the last five Liga MX matches (WDLDL).

The Tigers currently sit in fourth place on the Liga MX table with 25 points in 16 Apertura matches so far. On the other hand, the Red and Whites are placed 12 positions below them, in 16th place in Liga MX with 16 points won in 16 games in the Torneo Apertura.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 24, 2019, and it ended in a 2-1 UANL victory in the 2019 Liga MX Apertura. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points in the final Round 17.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Tigres UANL vs Juarez in the U.S.

The 2021 Liga MX Apertura Round 17 game between Tigres UANL and Juarez, to be played on Saturday, at Estadio Universitario in San Nicolas, will be broadcast on TUDN App, TUDN.com, TUDN USA, Univision, Univision NOW in the United States.

Tigres UANL vs Juarez: Predictions And Odds

The odds are heavily in favor of Tigres UANL. FanDuel see them as the firm favorites to claim another win this season and they have given them -240 odds. The away side Juarez, have +650 odds to cause an upset this weekend, while a tie would result in a +320 payout.

FanDuel Tigres UANL -240 Tie +320 Juarez +650

* Odds via FanDuel