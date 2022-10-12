Santos Laguna will visit Toluca in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find the preview, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream free the game in the US.

Toluca will host Santos Laguna in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. Here you will find everything you need to know such as the match information, predictions, odds, storylines and how to watch or live stream it for free. In the US, you can enjoy the game on fuboTV (Free Trial).

Toluca finally showed the version we saw at the beginning of Liga MX Apertura 2022 with a brilliant 3-0 win against Juarez in the first round of the playoffs. The famous Diablos Rojos have only lost one game at home in 10 matches and that could be crucial in this first leg against Santos Laguna.

Santos Laguna are one of the biggest surprises in the tournament after securing the 3rd place in the table with 10 wins in 17 matches and 33 points. Harold Preciado is the player to follow in this series. The Colombian striker has been sensational with 6 goals and established himself as an amazing offensive threat.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Match Information

Date: Thursday, October 13, 2022.

Time: 8:06 PM (ET).

Location: Estadio Nemesio Diez. Toluca, Mexico.

Live Stream: fuboTV (Free Trial).

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:06 PM

CT: 7:06 PM

MT: 6:06 PM

PT: 5:06 PM

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Storylines

Toluca have to win the series under Liga MX's playoff format. A tie after both games gives Santos Laguna the ticket to the semifinals considering the away goals are no longer a tiebreaking procedure. The first leg is crucial for Nacho Ambriz's squad as they had a magnificent performance during the season at Estadio Nemesio Diez: 4 wins, 4 draws and only one loss.

On Matchday 4 of Liga MX Apertura 2022, Santos Laguna lost 2-1 at Toluca. Leo Fernandez (11') and Jordan Sierra (25') gave the Diablos Rojos an early 2-0 lead in the first half, but Santos had a final push when Hugo Isaac Rodriguez scored (75'). The last minutes of that game were a thriller but Eduardo Fentanes's team couldn't get the draw.

How to watch or live stream free Toluca vs Santos Laguna in the US

Toluca and Santos Laguna will clash in the first leg of the Quarterfinals in Liga MX Apertura 2022 playoffs. The game will be available to watch or live stream on fuboTV (Free Trial) for the US. Other options if you don't want to miss the match in the United States are TUDN.com, TUDN App and TUDN USA.

Toluca vs Santos Laguna: Predictions And Odds

For the oddsmakers, Toluca are the favorites at home with +135 in the moneyline. Santos Laguna is the underdog at +185 and the draw is set at +240. The Over/Under for total goals is 2.5. Use your instincts and wager on a good chance to win big with Liga MX at BetMGM! New customers start with a risk-free bet, up to $1000. Simply sign up here!

BetMGM Toluca +135 Tie +240 Santos Laguna +185

*Odds via BetMGM