Scotland vs Curacao: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on May 30, 2026

Scotland will face Curacao at Hapdem Park in a 2026 international friendly. Both teams want to be ready for the World Cup which will start in a couple of days. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match Scotland vs Curacao Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time 8:00 AM (ET) / 5:00 AM (PT) TV Channels FOX Soccer Plus Live Stream Fubo, ViX

How to watch Scotland vs Curacao in the USA

Fans eager to watch this highly anticipated showdown live will have streaming access through Fubo and ViX, allowing viewers to follow the action from nearly anywhere on a variety of compatible devices.

For those who prefer a traditional television broadcast, the match will also air live on FOX Soccer Plus, ensuring supporters won’t miss any part of this marquee encounter.

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Can I watch Scotland vs Curacao for free?

Viewers in the United States can stream this must-watch matchup live on both Fubo, with each platform carrying the channel broadcasting the game nationwide.

Fans wanting to watch without paying immediately can also use the 5-day free trials offered by both Fubo, making it possible to catch the action live at no cost in the USA.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

As the next FIFA World Cup draws closer, Scotland and Curacao will use this international friendly to continue fine-tuning their squads ahead of the tournament. Scotland is preparing for its first World Cup appearance since 1998 and faces a difficult group featuring Brazil, Morocco, and Haiti.

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Meanwhile, Curacao is set for its historic World Cup debut against Germany, Ecuador, and Ivory Coast. With both teams looking to build momentum and reach peak form, this matchup offers fans an exciting preview of what they could bring to the world’s biggest stage.

Sontje Hansen of Curacao – Robert Cianflone/Getty Images

Scotland vs Curacao: Predicted Lineups

Scotland (5-4-1): Gunn, Patterson, Souttar, Hanley, Hendry, Robertson, McGinn, McTominay, Gilmour, Christie, Shankland.

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Curacao (5-2-3): Room; Floranus, Sambo, van Eijma, Obispo, Comenencia; L. Bacuna, J. Bacuna; Gorré, Locadia, Hansen.

What time is the Scotland vs Curacao match?

The match kicks off today, May 30, at 8:00 AM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 8:00 AM

Central Time: 7:00 AM

Mountain Time: 6:00 AM

Pacific Time: 5:00 AM