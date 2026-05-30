PSG vs Arsenal: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for the 2025/2026 Champions League final on May 30, 2026

PSG will take on Arsenal at the Puskas Arena in the 2025/2026 Champions League final. The most important UEFA club tournament is decided between two rivals who promise to put on a show. Here is how you can watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match PSG vs Arsenal Tournament UEFA Champions League Date Saturday, May 30, 2026 Time 12:00 PM (ET) / 9:00 AM (PT) TV Channels CBS, Univision, TUDN Live Stream Fubo, Paramount+, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, ViX

How to watch PSG vs Arsenal in the USA

Fans across the United States can watch the match live on traditional television through CBS, Univision, and TUDN, giving the highly anticipated showdown wide national coverage.

Supporters who prefer streaming options will also be able to follow the action live on Paramount+, Fubo, DirecTV Stream, Hulu + Live TV, DAZN, and ViX, ensuring multiple ways to catch every moment online.

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Can I watch PSG vs Arsenal for free?

Fans in the United States can stream the game live on Fubo, DirecTV Stream, and Hulu + Live TV. Fubo and DirecTV Stream currently offer a 5-day free trial, while Hulu + Live TV includes a 3-day free trial.

After the promotional period ends, viewers can choose to continue with a paid subscription or simply cancel the service if they no longer wish to keep the platform.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

The stage is set for a thrilling UEFA Champions League final as Premier League champions Arsenalmeet reigning European titleholders PSG in a clash between two of the world’s top clubs.

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Arsenal are chasing the first Champions League trophy in club history after finally ending their long wait for a Premier League crown, while PSG aim to defend the title they captured for the first time last season.

With two domestic champions loaded with talent and momentum colliding on the sport’s biggest stage, fans can expect a dramatic, high-intensity showdown.

Nuno Mendes of Paris Saint-Germain is challenged by Declan Rice of Arsenal – Shaun Botterill/Getty Images

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What time is the PSG vs Arsenal match?

The match kicks off today, May 30, at 12:00 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 12:00 PM

Central Time: 11:00 AM

Mountain Time: 10:00 AM

Pacific Time: 9:00 AM