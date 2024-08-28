Trending topics:
Tom Bogert sheds light on Weston McKennie's situation at Juventus

CBS Sports journalist Tom Bogert provided insights on Golazo Network regarding why Weston McKennie remained at Juventus following a prolonged contract dispute.

By Kelvin Loyola

Weston McKennie is staying at Juventus, a situation that seemed improbable during the summer but has been resolved. The American midfielder is back with the Italian Old Lady. McKennie found himself on the bench for Juventus’ first two league matches, both of which Juventus won.

Now under new manager Thiago Motta, who did not assign McKennie a squad number at the start of the season, it will be interesting to see where the USMNT star fits into Motta’s new 4-2-3-1 formation.

McKennie faced a similar situation last season but managed to regain his starting position and became one of Juventus’ leading assist providers.

Details of Weston McKennie’s Juventus Contract

According to Tom Bogert, Weston McKennie signed a one-year extension with the club, keeping him at Juventus until June 2026. McKennie reportedly sought an annual salary of 5 million euros, but Bogert reported that the American accepted the same salary (reported 3M Euros) to extend his contract.

While Weston McKennie and Juventus are now back on good terms, both parties seem to have a clear objective: to get McKennie playing and possibly look for a move later on. Juventus has always seen value in McKennie for a potential transfer, but despite inquiries from other clubs, a transfer has never materialized.

Bogert also reported that FC Cincinnati of MLS expressed significant interest in McKennie. However, despite a summer courtship between the club and player, McKennie ultimately chose to stay in Europe.

Americans Abroad in Serie A 2024/25

