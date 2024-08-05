The former midfielder Toni Kroos, who retired at the end of last season, was recently named Germany’s Player of the Year by the country’s Association of Sports Journalists and Kicker magazine. During an interview following this honor, Kroos shared his thoughts on Cristiano Ronaldo’s departure from Real Madrid.

Kroos remarked that for his former teammate Cristiano Ronaldo, “things were never the same” after leaving Real Madrid. He described the Portuguese superstar as a “success addict” and expressed confidence that Cristiano “sees it the same way.”

Additionally, Kroos praised the enduring excellence of both Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi, noting their decision “not to stop at the top, like 95% of all players, but to enjoy soccer a bit longer, and that’s a good way to go.”

Toni Kroos’ potential future job

Kroos revealed he has received numerous offers to work as a soccer commentator on television, but he has not yet seriously considered any due to the recency of his retirement.

“I don’t want to sit at a desk and philosophize about this and that, but to be in an environment where everything revolves around the game. No controversy, no transfer rumors, no discussions between coaches. Just analyzing and explaining game situations. That could be exciting,” he concluded.