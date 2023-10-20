Torino vs Inter: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Serie A in your country

Torino will receive Inter this Saturday, October 21 in what will be the Matchday 8 of the 2023/2024 Serie A. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Torino vs Inter in the US on Paramount+]

Inter aim to reclaim the top spot in the standings. Currently, they have 19 points, which is 2 fewer than the leaders AC Milan. Their archrivals have maintained a strong performance and are on a winning streak. Inter understands that a victory, coupled with a defeat for the ‘Rossoneri,’ could propel them to the top position.

That’s why they are determined to secure a victory against Torino, a team that has had a challenging start in this Serie A season. Torino have gotten only 2 victories, 3 draws, and 3 defeats, with their most recent loss occurring in the Turin Derby against Juventus. They need a win to steer clear of any concerns about relegation.

Torino vs Inter: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 1:00 PM

Australia: 2:00 AM (October 22)

Bangladesh: 10:00 PM

Belgium: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 1:00 PM

Canada: 12:00 PM

Croatia: 6:00 PM

Denmark: 6:00 PM

Egypt: 7:00 PM

France: 6:00 PM

Germany: 6:00 PM

Ghana: 4:00 PM

Greece: 7:00 PM

India: 9:30 PM

Indonesia: 12:00 AM (October 22)

Ireland: 5:00 PM

Israel: 7:00 PM

Italy: 6:00 PM

Jamaica: 11:00 AM

Kenya: 7:00 PM

Malaysia: 12:00 AM (October 22)

Mexico: 10:00 AM

Morocco: 6:00 PM

Netherlands: 6:00 PM

New Zealand: 4:00 AM (October 22)

Nigeria: 5:00 PM

Norway: 6:00 PM

Philippines: 12:00 AM (October 22)

Poland: 6:00 PM

Portugal: 5:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 7:00 PM

Serbia: 6:00 PM

Singapore: 12:00 AM (October 22)

South Africa: 6:00 PM

Spain: 6:00 PM

Sweden: 6:00 PM

Switzerland: 6:00 PM

UAE: 8:00 PM

UK: 5:00 PM

United States: 12:00 PM (ET)

Torino vs Inter: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+ ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN Sports 1

Belgium: DAZN Belgium, Play Sports, Eleven Sports 3 Belgium

Brazil: Star+, NOW NET e Claro, ESPN2, GUIGO

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 4 Croatia

Denmark: TV2 Play Denmark

Egypt: STARZPLAY

France: beIN Sports MAX 4, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, Free

Germany: DAZN Germany, DAZN2

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 1 Afrique, SuperSport GOtv Select 1. SuperSport Variety 3, DStv Now

Greece: Cosmote Sport 2 HD

India: JioTV

Indonesia: beIN Sports 1 Indonesia, Vidio, beIN Sports Connect Indonesia

International: Onefootball, Bet365 _

Ireland: discovery+ App, TNT Sports 3, discovery+

Israel: ONE2

Italy: DAZN Italia, SKY Go Italia, 214 DAZN Zona

Jamaica: ESPNPlay Caribbean

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport GOtv Select 1, SuperSport Variety 3

Malaysia: beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico

Morocco: STARZPLAY

Netherlands: Ziggo Sports Racing

New Zealand: beIN Sports Connect New Zealand

Norway: VG+

Philippines: beIN Sports Connect Philippines

Poland: Eleven Sports 2 Poland

Portugal: Sports TV Multiscreen, Sports TV2

Saudi Arabia: STARZPLAY

Serbia: Arena Sport 1 Serbia

South Africa: MáXimo 360, DStv App, SuperSport GOtv, Select 1SuperSport Football

Spain: Movistar Champions League 2, Movistar+

Sweden: TV4 PlayTV4 Sport Live 1

Switzerland: DAZN Switzerland, Blue Sport, Blue Sport 7 Live

United Arab Emirates: Abu Dhabi Sports 1, STARZPLAY

United Kingdom: TNT Sports 3discovery+discovery+ App

USA: Paramount+, CBS Sports Great Goal