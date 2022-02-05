Torque will face Barcelona SC at the Centenario Stadium for Phase 1 of the Conmebol Libertadores 2022. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

A new edition of the Conmebol Libertadores will start, and for the phase 1 Torque and Barcelona SC will face each other at the Centenario Stadium. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast on FuboTV (free trial) in the United States.

The current edition of the Copa Libertadores already has 28 teams that will play the group stage. That means that there are still 4 teams left to qualify to complete the total number of participants. These will come out of these series that will have a total of 3 phases. In the first of them, one of the crosses will be this between Torque and Barcelona SC.

On the side of the Ecuadorian team, this will be their 22th participation in the Conmebol Libertadores. Their best participation was reaching the semifinals (they did it 6 times, 2017 the last one). In the case of the Uruguayan team, it will be the first time that they have played this Cup. Their only international participation was in the 2021 Copa Sudamericana, where they had an outstanding participation despite not passing the round.

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Date

This game corresponding to the first leg of phase 1 of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona SC will be played at the Centenario Stadium on Tuesday, February 8 at 7:30 (ET).

Torque vs Barcelona SC: Time by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

TV channel in the US to watch Torque vs Barcelona SC

This game valid for the first leg of the of the phase 1 of the Copa Conmebol Libertadores between Montevideo City Torque and Barcelona SC, can be seen in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS.

