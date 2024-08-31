Where to watch Western Kentucky vs Alabama live for free in the USA: 2024 College Football

Western Kentucky take on Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup of the 2024 College Football season. Don’t miss a minute of the action—here’s your complete guide on when and where to watch this exciting game live.

Western Kentucky clash with Alabama in one of the most anticipated matchups of Week 1 in the 2024 college football season. Fans should circle this game on their calendars, as it promises to be a thrilling encounter. Key details, including the date, kickoff time, and live streaming options, will be readily available to ensure that everyone can catch all the action as it unfolds.

The 5th-ranked Alabama Crimson Tide enter their matchup against the Western Kentucky Hilltoppers as overwhelming favorites, boasting a commanding 31.5-point spread. Last season, Alabama finished with a strong 12-2 record, though they fell short in the Rose Bowl. The Crimson Tide‘s offense was a major force, averaging 34 points per game, while their defense was solid, surrendering just 19 points per game.

In contrast, Western Kentucky concluded their previous campaign with an 8-5 record and capped it with a victory in the Famous Toastery Bowl. The Hilltoppers‘ offense averaged 30.5 points per game, but their defense struggled, giving up 28.7 points per game. As Alabama look to continue their dominance, the significant gap in performance metrics highlights the challenge facing Western Kentucky.

When will the Western Kentucky vs Alabama match be played?

Western Kentucky take on Alabama in a highly anticipated Week 1 matchup of the 2024 college football season this Saturday, August 31st, with kickoff set for 7:00 PM (ET).

Western Kentucky vs Alabama: Time by State in the USA

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

How to watch Western Kentucky vs Alabama in the USA

Get ready for the highly anticipated 2024 college football clash between Western Kentucky and Alabama, set to air live on Fubo with a free trial available, as well as on ESPN.

