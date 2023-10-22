Tottenham will face off against Fulham this Monday, October 23 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Tottenham vs Fulham online FREE in the US on Fubo]
It’s the final game of Matchday 9, yet that doesn’t diminish its intrigue. Arsenal’s draw against Chelsea align with Tottenham’s hopes, as they now have the opportunity to seize sole leadership in the Premier League. With 20 points to their name, they trail Arsenal and Manchester City by just one point.
A victory would propel them ahead of both, and a draw would level the playing field. Their opponents for this crucial clash are Fulham, a team that has experienced fluctuating form this season. With a win, Fulham would move closer to the qualification zone for a cup spot, making victory their primary objective.
Tottenham vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 4:00 PM
Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 23)
Belgium: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Canada: 3:00 PM
Croatia: 9:00 PM
Denmark: 9:00 PM
Egypt: 9:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
Greece: 10:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM (October 23)
Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Israel: 10:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Mexico: 1:00 PM
Morocco: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 23)
Nigeria: 8:00 PM
Norway: 9:00 PM
Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 23)
Poland: 9:00 PM
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM
Serbia: 9:00 PM
Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 23)
South Africa: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sweden: 9:00 PM
Switzerland: 9:00 PM
UAE: 11:00 PM
UK: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Tottenham vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia
Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1
Brazil: Star+
Canada: fuboTV Canada
Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia
Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English
France: Canal+ Foot
Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Greece: Nova Sports Prime
India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP
Indonesia: Vidio
Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event
Israel: Sport 1
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena
Jamaica: Csport.tv
Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA
Malaysia: Astro Go
Mexico: Paramount+
Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD
Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands
New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League
Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League
Philippines: Setanta Sports
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1
Serbia: Arena Sport 2P
Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App
Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium
Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1
United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK
USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSE