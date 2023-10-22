Tottenham vs Fulham: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023/2024 Premier League in your country

Tottenham will face off against Fulham this Monday, October 23 in what will be the Matchday 9 of the 2023/2024 Premier League. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

It’s the final game of Matchday 9, yet that doesn’t diminish its intrigue. Arsenal’s draw against Chelsea align with Tottenham’s hopes, as they now have the opportunity to seize sole leadership in the Premier League. With 20 points to their name, they trail Arsenal and Manchester City by just one point.

A victory would propel them ahead of both, and a draw would level the playing field. Their opponents for this crucial clash are Fulham, a team that has experienced fluctuating form this season. With a win, Fulham would move closer to the qualification zone for a cup spot, making victory their primary objective.

Tottenham vs Fulham: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 4:00 PM

Australia: 5:00 AM (October 23)

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM (October 23)

Belgium: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Canada: 3:00 PM

Croatia: 9:00 PM

Denmark: 9:00 PM

Egypt: 9:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

Greece: 10:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM (October 23)

Indonesia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Israel: 10:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Malaysia: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Mexico: 1:00 PM

Morocco: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

New Zealand: 8:00 AM (October 23)

Nigeria: 8:00 PM

Norway: 9:00 PM

Philippines: 3:00 AM (October 23)

Poland: 9:00 PM

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 10:00 PM

Serbia: 9:00 PM

Singapore: 3:00 AM (October 23)

South Africa: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sweden: 9:00 PM

Switzerland: 9:00 PM

UAE: 11:00 PM

UK: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Tottenham vs Fulham: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia

Belgium: Play Sports, Play Sports 1, VOOsport World 1

Brazil: Star+

Canada: fuboTV Canada

Croatia: Arena Sport 3 Croatia

Denmark: TV3 MAX, Viaplay Denmark

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1, TOD, beIN Sports English

France: Canal+ Foot

Germany: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Go, WOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Ghana: DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League ROA, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Greece: Nova Sports Prime

India: Star Sports Select 1, Star Sports Select HD1, Star Sports 2 Asia, JioTV, Hotstar VIP

Indonesia: Vidio

Ireland: Sky Sports Premier League, SKY GO Extra, TalkSport Radio UK, Sky Ultra HD, Sky Sports Main Event

Israel: Sport 1

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Arena

Jamaica: Csport.tv

Kenya: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now, SuperSport Premier League ROA

Malaysia: Astro Go

Mexico: Paramount+

Morocco: beIN Sports HD 1, beIN Sports English, beIN SPORTS CONNECT TOD

Netherlands: Viaplay Netherlands

New Zealand: Sky Sport NOW, Sky Sport Premier League

Nigeria: SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League Nigeria, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Norway: Viaplay Norway, V Sport Premier League

Philippines: Setanta Sports

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 1

Serbia: Arena Sport 2P

Singapore: 221 Hub Premier 1, StarHub TV+

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, SuperSport Premier League, DStv App

Spain: DAZN Spain, DAZN 1, Movistar+

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden, V Sport Premium

Switzerland: Sky Sport Top Event, Sky Sport Premier League

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports English, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports HD 1

United Kingdom: Sky Ultra HD, SKY GO Extra, Sky Sports Main Event, Sky Sports Premier League, TalkSport Radio UK

USA: Fubo (free trial), nbcsports.com, NBC Sports App, SiriusXM FC, USA Network, UNIVERSE