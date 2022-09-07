Tottenham and Marseille meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Things could be different for the English team this year and it's all thanks to their new manager, Conte. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).
Tottenham have only one goal this year and that is to leave behind all the curses that exist around the team. Until now they are not big favorites, but Tottenham is part of the best English team in the tournament.
Marseille are back in the UEFA Champions League as they missed last season, but the team is playing as an underdog in Group D where Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham are the favorites.
Tottenham vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time
Tottenham and Marseille play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Australia: 5:00 AM September 8
Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8
Barbados: 3:00 PM
Belize: 1:00 PM
Botswana: 9:00 PM
Brazil: 4:00 PM
Burundi: 9:00 PM
Cameroon: 8:00 PM
Ethiopia: 10:00 PM
France: 9:00 PM
Gambia: 7:00 PM
Germany: 9:00 PM
Ghana: 7:00 PM
India: 12:30 AM September 8
Ireland: 8:00 PM
Italy: 9:00 PM
Jamaica: 2:00 PM
Kenya: 10:00 PM
Lesotho: 9:00 PM
Liberia: 7:00 PM
Malawi: 9:00 PM
Malta: 9:00 PM
Mauritius: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 2:00 PM
Namibia: 9:00 PM
Netherlands: 9:00 PM
Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8
Portugal: 8:00 PM
Rwanda: 9:00 PM
Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM
South Africa: 9:00 PM
South Sudan: 9:00 PM
Spain: 9:00 PM
Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8
Tanzania: 10:00 PM
Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM
Uganda: 10:00 PM
United Kingdom: 8:00 PM
United States: 3:00 PM (ET)
Zambia: 9:00 PM
Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM
Tottenham vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Australia: Stan Sport
Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1
Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Brazil: HBO Max
Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Canada: DAZN
France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct
Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Germany: DAZN1, DAZN
Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App
Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253
Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co
Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety
Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now
Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia
Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere
Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Mexico: HBO Max
Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis
New Zealand: Spark Sport
Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique
Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore
South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App
South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6
Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App
Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now
United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate
United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+
Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2
Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now