Tottenham take on Marseille at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. Read here to check how to watch this game on TV or live stream in your location.

Tottenham and Marseille meet in the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League. This game will take place at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London. Things could be different for the English team this year and it's all thanks to their new manager, Conte. Here is all the detailed information about this Champions League game including how to watch it on TV or Live Stream in your country. You can watch this game in the US live on Paramount+ (7-day free trial).

Tottenham have only one goal this year and that is to leave behind all the curses that exist around the team. Until now they are not big favorites, but Tottenham is part of the best English team in the tournament.

Marseille are back in the UEFA Champions League as they missed last season, but the team is playing as an underdog in Group D where Eintracht Frankfurt and Tottenham are the favorites.

Tottenham vs Marseille: Kick-Off Time

Tottenham and Marseille play for the 2022-2023 UEFA Champions League on Wednesday, September 7 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Australia: 5:00 AM September 8

Bangladesh: 1:00 AM September 8

Barbados: 3:00 PM

Belize: 1:00 PM

Botswana: 9:00 PM

Brazil: 4:00 PM

Burundi: 9:00 PM

Cameroon: 8:00 PM

Ethiopia: 10:00 PM

France: 9:00 PM

Gambia: 7:00 PM

Germany: 9:00 PM

Ghana: 7:00 PM

India: 12:30 AM September 8

Ireland: 8:00 PM

Italy: 9:00 PM

Jamaica: 2:00 PM

Kenya: 10:00 PM

Lesotho: 9:00 PM

Liberia: 7:00 PM

Malawi: 9:00 PM

Malta: 9:00 PM

Mauritius: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 2:00 PM

Namibia: 9:00 PM

Netherlands: 9:00 PM

Pakistan: 12:00 AM September 8

Portugal: 8:00 PM

Rwanda: 9:00 PM

Sierra Leone: 7:00 PM

South Africa: 9:00 PM

South Sudan: 9:00 PM

Spain: 9:00 PM

Sri Lanka: 12:30 AM September 8

Tanzania: 10:00 PM

Trinidad and Tobago: 3:00 PM

Uganda: 10:00 PM

United Kingdom: 8:00 PM

United States: 3:00 PM (ET)

Zambia: 9:00 PM

Zimbabwe: 9:00 PM

Tottenham vs Marseille: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Australia: Stan Sport

Bahamas: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Bangladesh: SONY TEN 1 HD, Sony LIV, SONY TEN 1

Barbados: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Botswana: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Brazil: HBO Max

Burundi: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Cameroon: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Canada: DAZN

France: RMC Sport 1, Canal+ France, Free, RMC Sport en direct

Gambia: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Germany: DAZN1, DAZN

Ghana: Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Ireland: Virgin Media Two, BTSport.com, BT Sport 2, Talksport 2 Radio UK, BT Sport App, Virgin TV Go, LiveScore App

Italy: NOW TV, SKY Go Italia, Sky Sport Football, Mediaset Infinity, Sky Sport 253

Jamaica: Flow Sports App, Flowsports.co

Kenya: DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety

Lesotho: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Liberia: SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Malawi: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, DStv Now

Malaysia: beIN Sports 3 Malaysia, beIN Sports Connect Malaysia

Malta: TSN7 Malta, GO TV Anywhere

Mauritius: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety, RMC Sport 1, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Mexico: HBO Max

Namibia: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Tennis

New Zealand: Spark Sport

Nigeria: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Rwanda: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique

Sierra Leone: SuperSport MaXimo 2, Canal+ Sport 3 Afrique, DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Singapore: beIN Sports 3, StarHub TV+, beIN Sports Connect Singapore

South Africa: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv App

South Sudan: beIN Sports Premium 3, DStv Now, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Spain: Movistar+, Movistar Liga de Campeones 6

Tanzania: SuperSport Variety, DStv Now, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Trinidad and Tobago: Flowsports.co, Flow Sports App

Uganda: SuperSport Variety 2, SuperSport MaXimo 1, DStv Now

United Kingdom: BT Sport 3, TalkSport Radio UK, LiveScore App, BTSport.com, BT Sport App, BT Sport Ultimate

United States: Paramount+ (7-day free trial), VIX+

Zambia: SuperSport Variety, SuperSport MaXimo 2

Zimbabwe: SuperSport MaXimo 2, SuperSport Variety, DStv Now