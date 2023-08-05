Toulouse vs AS Roma: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Toulouse will play against AS Roma this Sunday, August 6 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

The 2022/2023 season for Toulouse might not appear entirely successful when looking at their Ligue 1 standings. They finished in the 13th position with 48 points, and while they avoided relegation, they were far from competing for entry to international cups. However, it cannot be said that their season was entirely bad.

Toulouse managed to clinch victory in the Coupe de France, a remarkable success they are undoubtedly aiming to replicate this season. On the other hand, their rivals, Roma, come off a runner-up position in the Europa League, and they will be participating in the competition again this year. Additionally, Roma will be striving to compete at their best in Serie A, making this season full of challenges for the team from the Italian capital.

Toulouse vs AS Roma: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Toulouse vs AS Roma: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports Connect, beIN SPORTS 2

Brazil: Star+

International: fanseat

Italy: DAZN

Jamaica: ESPN Play Caribbean, ESPN2 Caribbean

Mexico: ESPN Mexico, ESPN2 Mexico, Star+

Norway: VG+

Portugal: Sport TV1, Sport TV Multiscreen

USA: Fubo (free trial), ESPN Sports, ESPN+