Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will face each other this Sunday, August 6 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
Last season was a significant disappointment for Borussia Dortmund. After several years of absolute and unquestionable dominance by Bayern Munich, the Bavarian team finally experienced a drop in performance, and by the final Matchday, they were no longer in control of their destiny to be champions.
However, Dortmund failed to capitalize on Bayern Munich‘s slip-up and once again fell just short of clinching the Bundesliga title. This year, they are determined to finally win the championship, and to prepare for this goal, they are engaging in friendlies like the one against Ajax. The Dutch team, on the other hand, is eager to improve upon their performance from last season, where they couldn’t secure a spot in the Champions League.
Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time
Argentina: 12:00 PM
Australia: 1:00 AM (August 7)
Bangladesh: 9:00 PM
Belgium: 5:00 PM
Brazil: 12:00 PM
Canada: 11:00 AM
Croatia: 5:00 PM
Denmark: 5:00 PM
Egypt: 5:00 PM
France: 5:00 PM
Germany: 5:00 PM
Ghana: 3:00 PM
Greece: 6:00 PM
India: 8:30 PM
Indonesia: 11:00 PM
Ireland: 4:00 PM
Israel: 6:00 PM
Italy: 5:00 PM
Jamaica: 10:00 AM
Kenya: 6:00 PM
Malaysia: 11:00 PM
Mexico: 9:00 AM
Morocco: 5:00 PM
Netherlands: 5:00 PM
New Zealand: 3:00 AM (August 7)
Nigeria: 4:00 PM
Norway: 5:00 PM
Philippines: 11:00 PM
Poland: 5:00 PM
Portugal: 4:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM
Serbia: 5:00 PM
Singapore: 11:00 PM
South Africa: 5:00 PM
Spain: 5:00 PM
Sweden: 5:00 PM
Switzerland: 5:00 PM
UAE: 7:00 PM
UK: 4:00 PM
United States: 11:00 AM (ET)
Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: Star+
Australia: beIN Sports 1
Brazil: Star+
Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia
Denmark: Viaplay Denmark
Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport News HD
International: fanseat
Israel: Sports 4
Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico
Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14
Norway: VG+, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3
Poland: Viaplay Poland
Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal
Serbian: Arena Sport 1P
Sweden: Viaplay Sweden
USA: ESPN+