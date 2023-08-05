Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 Friendly match in your country

Borussia Dortmund and Ajax will face each other this Sunday, August 6 in what will be a 2023 club friendly game. Here you will find all the information you need to know about this game, including how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Last season was a significant disappointment for Borussia Dortmund. After several years of absolute and unquestionable dominance by Bayern Munich, the Bavarian team finally experienced a drop in performance, and by the final Matchday, they were no longer in control of their destiny to be champions.

However, Dortmund failed to capitalize on Bayern Munich‘s slip-up and once again fell just short of clinching the Bundesliga title. This year, they are determined to finally win the championship, and to prepare for this goal, they are engaging in friendlies like the one against Ajax. The Dutch team, on the other hand, is eager to improve upon their performance from last season, where they couldn’t secure a spot in the Champions League.

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: Kick-Off Time

Argentina: 12:00 PM

Australia: 1:00 AM (August 7)

Bangladesh: 9:00 PM

Belgium: 5:00 PM

Brazil: 12:00 PM

Canada: 11:00 AM

Croatia: 5:00 PM

Denmark: 5:00 PM

Egypt: 5:00 PM

France: 5:00 PM

Germany: 5:00 PM

Ghana: 3:00 PM

Greece: 6:00 PM

India: 8:30 PM

Indonesia: 11:00 PM

Ireland: 4:00 PM

Israel: 6:00 PM

Italy: 5:00 PM

Jamaica: 10:00 AM

Kenya: 6:00 PM

Malaysia: 11:00 PM

Mexico: 9:00 AM

Morocco: 5:00 PM

Netherlands: 5:00 PM

New Zealand: 3:00 AM (August 7)

Nigeria: 4:00 PM

Norway: 5:00 PM

Philippines: 11:00 PM

Poland: 5:00 PM

Portugal: 4:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 6:00 PM

Serbia: 5:00 PM

Singapore: 11:00 PM

South Africa: 5:00 PM

Spain: 5:00 PM

Sweden: 5:00 PM

Switzerland: 5:00 PM

UAE: 7:00 PM

UK: 4:00 PM

United States: 11:00 AM (ET)

Borussia Dortmund vs Ajax: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: Star+

Australia: beIN Sports 1

Brazil: Star+

Croatia: Arena Sport 5 Croatia

Denmark: Viaplay Denmark

Germany: WOW, Sky Go, Sky Sport News HD

International: fanseat

Israel: Sports 4

Mexico: Star+, ESPN Mexico

Netherlands: Ziggo Sport Select, Ziggo Sport 14

Norway: VG+, Viaplay Norway, V Sport 3

Poland: Viaplay Poland

Portugal: DAZN Portugal, Eleven Sports 1 Portugal

Serbian: Arena Sport 1P

Sweden: Viaplay Sweden

USA: ESPN+