The heavily built winger and wing back is headed back to Barcelona after three and a half seasons at Wolves.

Barcelona has a new face in an old one, 26-year-old Barcelona product Adama Traore is returning to the Camp Nou after his former club has reportedly acquired the winger/ wing back on loan for the remainder of the season with an option to buy. Traore began his career back at Barcelona in 2013 at Barcelona B and while he did play in the famous youth system of the Catalan club, Traore was only able to play only 1 match with Barcelona’s first team.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona will cover Traore’s full salary until the end of the season where then a buy clause of around $45 million kicks in. The deal is being worked out by both clubs but is reported to be near completion.

At Wolverhampton Adama Traore was a solid contributor, playing in over 100 games for the club and scoring 8 goals. Traore is known for his massive build and has been a tough defender to play against in the Premier League.

About Adama Traore

Adama Traore played only 1 game at Barcelona but made a name for himself in England playing with Aston Villa and having a positive stop at Middlesbrough. The Spanish international would move to Wolves where he solidified himself at the club.

Adama Traore has also played for the Spanish national team gaining 8 caps since 2020 and is known for his pace and strength. Barcelona is signing as many players as they can to help out the club turn around a disappointing season.

