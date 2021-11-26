Barcelona, who are in a dire financial situation, are looking to land their first big major signing in the winter and it points to a player at Manchester City.

Transfer Rumor: Barcelona have their sight set on a Manchester City forward as their first big transfer in the winter

Xavi needs reinforcements and it looks like Barcelona will finally be getting one. Barcelona who can spend a limited amount of funds on player acquisition have identified a forward at Manchester City.

According to Marca, the deal will be done in the winter transfer window and that the player and club have come to terms. All that is needed now is for Manchester City and Barcelona to reach an agreement.

Barcelona is hoping that a deal could be struck given the clubs finances and limitations and the player’s desire to return to Spain. The player in question is Ferran Torres.

Ferran Torres to Barcelona?

Ferran Torres has played a very limited role at Manchester City but had a very good start to the season with 2 goals in 4 Premier League games until going down with an injury. Torres has been promised a major role at Barcelona as a way to convince him to join the club.

In total Torres has played 43 games and scored 16 goals for City after his move from Valencia in 2020. Barcelona is hoping for a loan or transfer could be worked out to improve their forward line especially considering the absence of Sergio Aguero due to his heart issue.