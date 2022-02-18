The 24-year-old Argentine striker has continued his good form at Inter Milan and that has caught the eye of two Premier League giants.

Lautaro Martinez is a capable forward, the Argentine has scored 48 goals in 122 games for Inter Milan. This season Martinez has 11 goals in 22 games, although in the Champions League he has yet to score.

On the Argentine national team Martinez is starting to claim the mantel left behind by Gonzalo Higuaín and Sergio Agüero, with 19 goals in 38 games and winner of the Copa America in Brazil in 2021.

Now according to 90min, Martinez has interest from Manchester City and Arsenal for a summer transfer move. Lautaro Martinez has a market value of well over $100 million and his chances at playing for both clubs are mixed.

Chances Lautaro Martinez moves to the Premier League

It is not the first time Lautaro Martinez has been at the center of a move to England. In the winter it was reported that Spurs wanted to sign him but given their situation that move looked out of reach.

Arsenal would be an ideal place for Martinez, despite his talent, Martinez is not viewed as one of the best in the world, rather a very good finisher. At Arsenal he would certainly be the center of the attack with a better-rounded team. Although the $100 million price tag may be a bit high for the Gunners.

Manchester City looks completely out of reach, the club recently signed River Plate and Argentina prospect Julián Álvarez, who scored a hat-trick on Wednesday for River and have their sights also on Erling Haaland. City don’t really need or seem to be in the market for a striker unless it’s Haaland.

