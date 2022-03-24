The Uruguayan forward is considered by many in his home country to be the next Edinson Cavani and could be Premier League bound in the summer.

Darwin Nunez has slowly become a household name for many European clubs as the 22-year-old striker has shown great finishing and skill while at Portuguese giants Benfica. Nunez has been with Benfica since 2020 and has scored key goals and handed in various big game performances in the UEFA Champions League.

Now currently with the Uruguayan national team as ‘La Celeste” goes in search of a fourth consecutive World Cup qualification, rumors of Nunez’s future have begun to heat up. In the winter transfer window, the striker had interest from Newcastle United which was turned down but now it would seem a summer move may be likely.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Arsenal is interested in bringing the talented Uruguayan to the club. Here are details of the pending summer move of Darwin Nunez to Arsenal.

Darwin Nunez could transfer to Arsenal in the summer

According to Romano, “Darwin Nunez… (scored) important goal against Ajax in Champions League. Important striker, he has scored a lot of goals, he has this kind of mentality from Uruguay, he is a fighter and a very good player. Arsenal also had contacts with his agent in January so let's see what happens because also West Ham wanted him.”

Romano also stated that the Gunners have a short list of strikers which also include Canadian striker Jonathan David, who has been rumored to go to Arsenal for some time now.