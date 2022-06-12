The season ended with history for AS Roma. Jose Mourinho will remain as first team coach next season and would be interested in signing a former Real Madrid player.

The season ended with history for AS Roma. La Loba defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in the UEFA Conference League Final, thus winning the first international title in the club's history. Next season, AS Roma, will aim to perform well in Serie A and go as far as possible in the UEFA Europa League.

For that to happen, Italian club officials know that the team needs to sign high-level players. The most important thing for the team is that Jose Mourinho will remain as coach. It was believed that the Portuguese could be hired by PSG, but he confirmed his staying in Italy, "Even if some rumors come in, I'm staying, no doubt. I want to stay at Roma”, he said.

The 59-year-old, who is the only coach to have won all three UEFA competitions, also expressed his hopes for the coming season. He stated: "We need to understand the intentions of our owners, but we can give continuity to a very nice project", and he has already set to work to make the first signings arrive at AS Roma. All indications are that Nemanja Matic will join as a free agent after leaving Manchester United, and the club is also reportedly interested in signing a former Real Madrid player.

Jose Mourinho could sign former Real Madrid player to join AS Roma

AS Roma would be interested in signing Gareth Bale, according to reports. The 32-year-old will be a free agent as of July 1 since he did not renew his contract with Real Madrid. The forward's future had been in doubt, with rumors saying that if Wales did not qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup, Bale would retire from professional soccer.

Wales defeated Ukraine 1-0 in the playoffs and qualified for the World Cup. After the match the 32-year-old player assured that his retirement will be postponed for a while. This indicates that Bale must sign for a team to reach Qatar 2022 in optimal conditions and AS Roma would be interested in him.

Bale and Mourinho met when the Welshman was on loan at Tottenham. Under the 59-year-old coach, Bale made 27 appearances, scored 10 goals, and provided 3 assists. The relationship between the two became a bit strained when Mourinho accused Bale of faking some physical discomfort. According to Spain's El Nacional, Mou is willing to try again with the Wales captain, this time at AS Roma.

Time will show if Bale and Mourinho meet again. Meanwhile, everything seems to indicate that the Welshman still has nothing agreed with any club, about the rumors that linked him with Getafe he said: "I will not sign for Getafe, that's for sure".