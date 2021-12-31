If the Uruguayan leaves Manchester United in January, the club has set their sights on out of favor PSG forward Mauro Icardi.

All eyes are on Edinson Cavani at Old Trafford as the Uruguayan is set to decide to stick around Manchester United or go to Barcelona in search of playing time in the January transfer window. Manchester United is not sitting by and waiting, the club as reportedly began to write a short list of names to replace Cavani if he were to leave.

According to The Daily Mail, Manchester United is interested in Argentine striker Mauro Icardi of PSG. Icardi has had a rather down season made infamous by his wife Wanda Nara and the very public lovers spat over alleged cheating on the part of Icardi.

This season Icardi has scored 4 goals in 15 games for PSG and scored in his last game going 90 minutes against FC Lorient. Here are more details about a possible move for Mauro Icardi.

Mauro Icardi could be Manchester United's replacement for Edinson Cavani

Icardi is fourth choice at PSG behind Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe, he has been mostly used as a substitute for PSG during the course of the season. Icardi’s current contract runs until June of 2024 at PSG and would command a transfer fee if United were to pull the trigger although a loan is a possibility.

Icardi has also drawn interest from Juventus who are looking for a striker to help out. Icardi’s wife and manager Wanda Nara will play a major role in deciding what the Argentine striker does next, but in Manchester United’s case it will only be an option if Edinson Cavani leaves.

