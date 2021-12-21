According to reports Manchester United is interested in signing one of the biggest prospects of South American soccer.

Manchester United is on the rise, the Red Devils are winners of their last three matches, the team has leaped frog into sixth place in the Premier League and could be in fourth place if things keep up. Still the Red Devils are looking to make the most of the January transfer window.

According to Diario Ole of Argentina, Manchester United has already made contact with River Plate of Argentina for the services of Julian Alvarez. Alvarez has had a breakout 2021, scoring 17 goals in 30 games for Los Millonarios and winning the Argentine league and Trofeo de Campeones de la Liga Profesional.

Alvarez’s market value has skyrocketed, and it is now slated at around $25 million. River Plate is doing whatever they can to retain the striker for at least one more year, but it looks doubtful. Ole has reported that Manchester United is willing to pay the release clause to get a young and promising striker at Old Trafford.

Argentine Julian Alvarez on the radar of Manchester United

Julian Alvarez is 21 years-old, and has been playing for River Plate since 2018, in the Argentine league he has 20 goals in 52 games and 30 goals in 91 career games. Alvarez is also on the Argentine national team and has 5 caps to his name and was a part of the Copa America winning squad in 2021.

Manchester United is looking at many young options as the club builds for a better tomorrow. Boubacar Kamara of Marseille is also on the Red Devils list of targets and Julian Alvarez could come in to replace out of favor striker Edinson Cavani who looks to be Barcelona bound. France international Anthony Martial could also leave Manchester United on loan in January.

Alvarez has interest from Bayern Munich, Juventus, AC Milan and Atletico Madrid, among others.