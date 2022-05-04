PSG is looking to rebuild their squad as they search for their first ever Champions League title next season. Paul Pogba is the big name among five players who are valued at $190 million in total.

Transfer Rumors: Paul Pogba is among 5 players PSG want to sign worth $190M on the transfer market

For PSG the French championship is simply not enough, the club has bigger ambitions and none bigger than the UEFA Champions League. Change is coming to París Saint-Germain, with the possibility of losing Kylian Mbappé to Real Madrid, the possible firing of Mauricio Pochettino, and a few players the club wants to let go.

Mauro Icardi, Angel Di Maria, Ismaël Gharbi, Xavi Simons, Leandro Paredes, Nuno Mendes, and Keylor Navas are all either ending their contracts or on the for-sale block.

While PSG is doing addition by subtraction in some cases the club is rumored to be interested in 5 key players according to Le Parisien. Paul Pogba is the biggest name, and the rest are all players that could come in for at least $190 million minimum. Here are PSG’s possible summer targets.

Paul Pogba

The biggest name on this list would come to PSG on a free transfer. Pogba would certainly command a high salary and could be a major piece in getting the French team that Champions League title. Pogba is a major star on the French national team and has been the brunt of the English yellow press for Manchester United’s ills.

Seko Fofana - $21 Million

Seko Fofana is a central midfielder that plays for Lens in Ligue 1. Fofana has played 35 games and scored 7 goals this season for Lens. Fofana could be a major contributor in the middle when it comes to link up play with Messi and Neymar, as well as being a viable scoring option.

Khéphren Thuram - $15 Million

Nice’s Khéphren Thuram plays in defensive midfield and has contributed greatly to the French club this season. Thuram can also move on to the wings if need be and provide additional support in attack.

Sergej Milinković-Savić - $77 Million

Maybe the biggest signing attempt for PSG is Serbian central midfielder Sergej Milinković-Savić. Milinković-Savić has had an incredible season for the Roman side scoring 10 goals and adding 11 assists in 34 Serie A matches this season.

Nicolò Barella - $77 Million

Inter Milan’s Nicolò Barella is yet another central midfielder who is having a banner year for Inter with 3 goals and 11 assists in 33 matches. The Italian international can play defensive and attacking positions in the midfield.