Paris Saint-Germain have reportedly made an attempt to persuade a Chelsea superstar in January but their offer was unsuccessful as he would have made clear he is not going anywhere.

Transfer Rumors: PSG tried to lure Chelsea star in January, but he turned them down

Heading into the 2021-22 season, there were a lot of expectations around the new-look Paris Saint-Germain. On paper, they had built one of the strongest squads on Earth by landing the biggest names on the market in Lionel Messi, Gianluigi Donnarumma, among others.

However, nothing has gone according to plan. PSG's performances left a lot to be desired, they lost some unexpected games but the biggest blow was without any doubt the Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid.

That elimination continues to make noise at the Parc des Princes, where the front office is already working to come back stronger next season. Despite they made a splash in the summer, they have reportedly begun to prepare to make more signings during the winter window.

Report: Chelsea star turned down PSG interest

According to Le Parisien, PSG have approached N'Golo Kante in January with the idea of securing a July move. The French defensive midfield is under contract with Chelsea until 2023 but he is reportedly unwilling to leave the club unless they ask him to.

Kante, 31, has arrived in North London in 2016 for nearly $40 million and became a crucial player from the very beginning. Signing him from Leicester has certainly paid off, as the Blues have won the most important trophies with him in the middle of the park.

PSG have great players in midfield but Kante is arguably the best at his position, so it shouldn't be a surprise that he is on their wishlist. But then again, it seems that he's not going anywhere anytime soon.