Turkiye vs Spain: Lineups for 2026 World Cup Qualifiers today, September 7

Turkiye might not feature the most intimidating squad in the 2026 UEFA World Cup Qualifiers, yet head coach Vincenzo Montella has orchestrated a balanced team with several standout players capable of delivering surprises. Its task, however, is formidable as it faces Spain, a team packed with young, promising talent. This clash holds the potential to crown the leader of Group E, with both teams entering the contest on the back of opening victories.

Initially met with skepticism when he took charge, head coach Luis de la Fuente has proven adept at harnessing young talent. He has guided Spain to the 2024 Euro triumph and propelled them to the 2025 Nations League final. Their opening qualifiers match against Bulgaria showcased their potential with a decisive 3-0 victory, quelling any lingering doubts about their defense. With Lamine Yamal spearheading the attack, Spain are determined to capture another critical win.

Although head coach Vincenzo Montella secured a victory against Georgia in the first game, Turkiye continue to face serious doubts on the defensive side. The team’s offensive prowess is almost overshadowed by frailties in its backline, as it conceded two goals in the second half and narrowly avoided defeat. For that reason, its biggest challenge will be containing Spain’s powerful offense, which boasts several players capable of making a decisive impact.

Turkiye predicted lineup vs Spain

Turkiye enter their second game of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with the important absence of Baris Yilmaz, who saw the red card in the last game. Nonetheless, Kerem Akturkoglu may keep the starting striker spot, leaving head coach Vincenzo Montella without problems. Apart from that, they are likely to stick with a similar lineup with Arda Guler, and Kenan Yildiz expected to spearhead the offense.

Kerem Akturkoglu of Turkey celebrates with his teammates after scoring a goal.

With this in mind, Vincenzo Montella’s team could line up as follows against Spain: Ugurcan Cakir; Mert Muldur, Merih Demiral, Abdulkerim Bardakci, Eren Elmali; Hakan Calhanoglu, Ismail Yuksek; Yunus Akgun, Arda Guler, Kenan Yildiz; Kerem Akturkoglu.

Spain predicted lineup vs Turkiye

As well as Turkiye, Spain come into the game with no notable absences from their roster. Head coach Luis de la Fuente, as he has been doing for several months, could make minimal changes to his lineup but always keeps his core intact, with Mikel Merino and Pedri dominating the midfield. Additionally, the attacking duo of Nico Williams and Lamine Yamal will look to cause significant damage to Vincenzo Montella’s team defense.

Considering this, Spain are expected to lineup as follows: Unai Simon; Pedro Porro, Pau Cubarsi, Dean Huijsen, Marc Cucurella; Martin Zubimendi, Mike Merino, Pedri; Lamine Yamal, Mikel Oyarzabal, Nico Williams.