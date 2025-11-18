Trending topics:
Have Spain qualified for 2026 World Cup after draw vs Turkey?

Spain and Turkey clashed in a decisive UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifier, delivering a tense match that kept fans on edge until the final minutes.

By Alexander Rosquez

Marc Cucurella of Spain reacts during the match,
Spain and Turkey faced off in a tense final matchday of the UEFA 2026 World Cup Qualifiers, which ended in a 2–2 draw. The match had high stakes as both teams were near the top of Group E, with qualification implications until the final minutes.

Spain opened the scoring early through Dani Olmo in the 4th minute, and Turkey responded with Daniel Gul in the 42nd minute. The second half saw S. Ozcan put Turkey ahead in the 54th minute, but Mikel Oyarzabal equalized in the 62nd, ending the match 2-2.

With the draw, Spain confirmed their standing as group leaders, while Turkey remains in contention for the UEFA playoff round depending on other group results.

Spain’s qualification status after the draw

Following the draw, Spain finished first in Group E and secured direct qualification for the 2026 World Cup. Turkey’s advancement depends on other group results and will likely come through the UEFA playoff round.

Ferran Torres and Samu Aghehowa of Spain look on prior to the FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifier match.

Spain moves forward

The draw confirms Spain’s consistency and dominance throughout the qualifying campaign, allowing the team to focus on preparations for the 2026 World Cup.

