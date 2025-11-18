Where to watch Spain vs Türkiye live in the USA: UEFA World Cup Qualifiers

Spain will play against Türkiye in a Matchday 6 clash of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. U.S. fans won’t want to miss this high-stakes encounter, and whether you’re tuning in on TV or streaming online, we’ve compiled all the essential information to get you ready for kickoff.

This matchup still carries plenty of intrigue, even if the stakes aren’t as dramatic as they look on paper. The top two teams in Group E meet in what should feel like a decisive showdown, but Spain’s massive +19 goal differential leaves Türkiye needing an improbable eight-goal victory to change the standings.

That hardly boosts the tension in the race for qualification, yet the contest remains compelling: Spain gets one final tune-up before the Finalissima, and Türkiye has a valuable opportunity to measure itself against an elite opponent with the playoffs approaching.

When will the Spain vs Türkiye match be played?

Spain take on Türkiye this Tuesday, November 18, for Matchday 5 of the UEFA World Cup Qualifiers. The match is set to kick off at 2:45 PM (ET).

Kenan Yildiz of Turkiye – Ahmad Mora/Getty Images

Spain vs Türkiye: Time by State in the USA

ET: 2:45 PM

CT: 1:45 PM

MT: 12:45 PM

PT: 11:45 AM

How to watch Spain vs Türkiye in the USA

The UEFA World Cup Qualifiers matchup between Spain and Türkiye will be available for viewers in the USA via Fubo. Other options: ViX.