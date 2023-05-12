What can be said about Bono and U2? One of the greatest front men in music history is also a passionate soccer fan. During his 63rd birthday the singer was in Naples, where he will have a concert this Saturday, Bono was sporting a Napoli scarf.

Later Bono went to the famous Mimi restaurant in Naples and was asked by the waiter if he had any intolerance to any food, the waiter told the press the singer’s response, “When we asked him if he had any intolerances or allergies, he replied that he is only allergic to Juventus.”

Napoli recently won their third Serie A title, and their first without Diego Maradona. It took over 30 years, but Napoli are once again on top of Italian football.

Bono in Naples

When it came to his concert in Naples Bono was quoted as saying, “We will make a film of this dream and I would like to ask for your help to make this fantastic story come true. I invite you, the best dressed in Europe, to come dressed up for our night at the opera house”.

Juventus and Napoli are longtime rivals due to the implications that the teams and those of the North of Italy are more cultured and have more opportunities than their counterparts in the South where Napoli hails from. This historic inner battle in Italy was used by Diego Maradona ahead of Argentina’s famous 1990 World Cup match against host Italy in the semifinals. Argentina would win but not without Maradona becoming a marked man and having to leave the country after being exposed as a cocaine addict and adulterer.

Napoli after Maradona left would begin a hard descent, but in recent years has slowly climbed back up the ladder of Italian soccer.