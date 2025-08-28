Lionel Messi headlines Argentina’s definitive roster for the final World Cup Qualifiers in his career

Argentina enter their final two matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers already assured of their spot in the tournament. Still, these games carry added significance, as they will be the last time Lionel Messi takes part in World Cup Qualifiers during his career. Manager Lionel Scaloni has now unveiled his squad list.

Scaloni announced the call-ups on Thursday morning, with Messi leading the group for Argentina’s match against Venezuela at home—where something special is expected to honor him—and the final qualifier away to Ecuador.

The showdown with Venezuela will not only be memorable because of Messi, but also critical for the visitors. Venezuela are chasing a historic first-ever World Cup berth and will enter the match determined to claim points. For Argentina, the focus is ensuring Messi’s farewell to the qualifiers is not spoiled by a defeat in front of home fans.

As for the trip to Ecuador, both sides are mathematically qualified, but the contest is still expected to be tightly fought, with Ecuador looking to secure their place in the standings and the two teams battling near the top of the table. Here is the full list of players called up:

Lionel Messi reveals which game will be his last World Cup Qualifier

Lionel Messi is closer than ever to saying goodbye to the qualifiers with Argentina. The No. 10 confirmed that his final South American qualifier will come against Venezuela on Matchday 17. After advancing to the Leagues Cup final, Messi admitted that he intends to close this chapter of his international career at home in Buenos Aires.

“Yes, it’s going to be special, it will be a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier,” Messi said. “I don’t know if there will be friendlies or other matches after that. That’s why my family, my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and everyone who can will be there with me. We’re going to experience it in that way. After that, I don’t know what comes next, but that’s the intention.”

Messi’s legacy in the qualifiers

Lionel Messi’s journey through South American qualifiers has been defined by consistency and leadership. With 31 goals in 65 appearances, he is the all-time top scorer in the competition, surpassing icons such as Luis Suarez. Over the years, his role has evolved from a young prodigy to captain and centerpiece, carrying the responsibility of guiding Argentina to each World Cup.

Despite the challenges of the grueling CONMEBOL format, Messi has delivered in decisive moments. His memorable hat trick against Ecuador in 2017, which secured Argentina’s ticket to the World Cup in Russia, remains one of the defining performances of his career. Throughout, his influence has been instrumental—not just with goals, but with the leadership and presence that have defined Argentina’s path to every tournament.

