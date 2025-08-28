Lionel Messi confirms when he will play his last World Cup Qualifier in Argentina

Argentina head into their final two matches of the 2026 World Cup Qualifiers with their ticket already secured. However, they mark the last time Lionel Messi will feature in World Cup Qualifiers during his illustrious career, as his time with La Albiceleste is coming to an end.

At 38 years old, Messi’s participation at the next World Cup remains uncertain, and his time with the national team is clearly winding down. Still, the Argentine captain confirmed that the upcoming match against Venezuela in Buenos Aires, which could be his last qualifier on home soil, will be a deeply emotional one.

“Yes, it’s going to be special, a very special match for me because it’s the last qualifier game,” he told journalist Antonella Gonzalez after Inter Miami’s win over Orlando City in the Leagues Cup semifinals.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“I don’t know if there will be a friendly or more games afterward, but yes, it’s a very special match, and that’s why my family will be with me—my wife, my kids, my parents, my siblings, and as many relatives as possible from my wife’s side. We’ll experience it together. After that, like I said, I don’t know what will happen, but we’re going in with that mindset. Thank you.”

Lionel Messi of Argentina ( Marcelo Endelli/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Messi will lead Argentina’s squad in these last World Cup Qualifiers fixtures. First, they host Venezuela on Thursday, September 4 in Buenos Aires. Then, they travel to Ecuador on September 9 to close out the campaign, in which Argentina already secured first place in the standings.

Advertisement

see also Argentina national soccer team schedule 2025: Upcoming games, results and TV details

Argentina and Messi’s run in the Qualifiers

Messi is the player with the most appearances in Argentina’s history, with 193 caps, including 26 at World Cups. Throughout this qualifying cycle, he missed five matches but still made a major impact, scoring five goals and providing three assists across 11 games.

Advertisement

With 31 goals in 65 appearances, Messi stands as the all-time top scorer in World Cup Qualifiers, surpassing legends like Luis Suarez. Now, with just two matches left, he will be eager to add to that legacy before closing this chapter with La Albiceleste.