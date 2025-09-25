UEFA reportedly to hold emergency vote on excluding a team from 2026 World Cup Qualifiers

Soccer is not immune to politics, and the ongoing conflict in the Middle East may now bring serious consequences on the field. According to reports, UEFA is considering barring Israel from the European qualifiers for the 2026 FIFA World Cup as a direct result of the war in the region.

If approved, the response from European soccer governing body would be significant. Rather than a minor sanction or symbolic warning, it would amount to a full and indefinite disqualification. That decision would rule Israel out not only from continental competitions but also from the world’s biggest stage—the FIFA World Cup.

ESPN has reported that UEFA will hold an emergency vote to determine whether to suspend Israel from all international competitions under its authority. Such a move would automatically end Israel’s chances of reaching the 2026 World Cup in North America.

The potential impact extends beyond the national team. Maccabi Tel Aviv, Israel’s most prominent club and a current participant in the UEFA Europa League, could also be removed from competition if the suspension takes effect.

Israel players prior to a game against France. (Franco Arland/Getty Images)

Previous attempts to push for suspension

This is not the first time calls have been made to exclude Israel from international competition. The Italian Football Coaches Association (AIAC Nazionale) recently issued an open letter urging the Italian Football Federation to support Israel’s suspension from both UEFA and FIFA competitions.

Titled “Israel Must Stop. Football Must Act Too,” the letter called on FIGC president Gabriele Gravina and other national associations to show solidarity with the Palestinian people and formally request UEFA and FIFA intervention.

Not the first exclusion from the World Cup

If Israel are ultimately barred from the 2026 World Cup qualifiers, it would not be the first national side to miss out on the global stage due to political or administrative reasons. Russia was expelled by FIFA following the invasion of Ukraine, with all Russian national and club teams banned from international competitions.

Elsewhere, Congo and Pakistan have also faced suspensions. Congo was banned due to third-party interference in its federation, while Pakistan was sanctioned for failing to update its constitution to comply with FIFA’s standards for democratic elections.

