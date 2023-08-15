The UEFA Super Cup 2023 will feature Manchester City and Sevilla, the champions of the Champions League and the Europa League respectively, trying to win one of the most prestigious titles at club level in Europe. In addition to the trophy, an interesting prize money awaits the winner and here we will tell you how much it is.

The 2023 UEFA Super Cup stands as a riveting clash between the champions of two prestigious European competitions: the UEFA Champions League and the UEFA Europa League. This thrilling match epitomizes the culmination of excellence in European soccer.

As the winners of these two premier tournaments face off, anticipation builds for a high-stakes showdown that transcends club loyalties. The UEFA Super Cup not only showcases footballing prowess but also celebrates unity within the diverse tapestry of the sport. With fans worldwide eagerly watching, this event serves as a captivating prelude to the European soccer season, embodying the spirit of competition and camaraderie on a grand stage.

What is the money price of the 2023 UEFA Super Cup?

Emerging victorious in the UEFA Super Cup translates to a substantial financial gain. The triumphant team will secure a cash reward of 4.5 million euros, with the runners-up receiving 1.5 million euros.

Consequently, the total prize for the winning side amounts to 6 million euros. Furthermore, the participating teams will be entitled to participation bonuses, potentially reaching up to 1.5 million euros.