UEFA Nations League

Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Ukraine face Georgia in League B's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

Khvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia
© IMAGO / Artur StabulnieksKhvicha Kvaratskhelia of Georgia

By Leonardo Herrera

Ukraine and Georgia face against each other in a League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage.

In a high-stakes showdown, Georgia and Ukraine are set to face off in a crucial League B Group 1 clash, where a draw won’t satisfy either side. Georgia enter the match as group leaders, having won their first two games and looking for a third consecutive victory that would strengthen their bid for promotion.

Ukraine, however, finds themselves in a do-or-die situation after dropping their first two matches. Desperately needing points to avoid falling further behind, Ukraine are up against the odds but will be determined to secure a victory. Ukraine are the underdogs, and know they must give everything to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Ukraine vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Ukraine vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Portugal: Match Player

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5

leonardo herrera
Leonardo Herrera

Leonardo Herrera is a multilingual journalist and writer at Bolavip US, bringing over eight years of experience in the field. He earned a degree in Sports Journalism from the National University of La Plata and is fluent in English, Spanish, and Portuguese. Specializing in a diverse array of sports, Leonardo covers soccer, basketball, combat sports, tennis, and motorsports. In his current role, he focuses on crafting engaging event previews, utilizing his language skills and extensive sports knowledge to enhance content accessibility for a global audience.

