Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Ukraine face Georgia in League B's Matchday 3 of the 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League group stage. Catch all the live action online, with streaming options available in your country.

[Watch Ukraine vs Georgia for free in the USA on Fubo]

In a high-stakes showdown, Georgia and Ukraine are set to face off in a crucial League B Group 1 clash, where a draw won’t satisfy either side. Georgia enter the match as group leaders, having won their first two games and looking for a third consecutive victory that would strengthen their bid for promotion.

Ukraine, however, finds themselves in a do-or-die situation after dropping their first two matches. Desperately needing points to avoid falling further behind, Ukraine are up against the odds but will be determined to secure a victory. Ukraine are the underdogs, and know they must give everything to keep their hopes of survival alive.

Ukraine vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time in Your country

Argentina: 3:45 PM

Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)

Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)

Belgium: 8:45 PM

Canada: 2:45 PM

France: 8:45 PM

Georgia: 10:45 PM

Germany: 8:45 PM

India: 12:15 AM (October 12)

Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Ireland: 7:45 PM

Israel: 9:45 PM

Italy: 8:45 PM

Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)

Mexico: 12:45 PM

Netherlands: 8:45 PM

Nigeria: 7:45 PM

Portugal: 7:45 PM

South Africa: 8:45 PM

Spain: 8:45 PM

Ukraine: 9:45 PM

UAE: 10:45 PM

UK: 7:45 PM

United States: 2:45 PM (ET)

Vitaliy Mykolenko of Ukraine – IMAGO / Vitalii Kliuiev

Ukraine vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country

Source: Livesoccertv.com

Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina

Australia: Optus Sport

Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV

Canada: DAZN Canada

France: L’Équipe Live Foot

Georgia: 1TV

Germany: DAZN Germany

India: JioTV, Sony LIV

Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision

International: UEFA.tv, YouTube

Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico

Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety

Portugal: Match Player

South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App

Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1

United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7

USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5