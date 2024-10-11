Ukraine vs Georgia: Where and how to watch live 2024/2025 UEFA Nations League

Ukraine and Georgia face against each other in a League B showdown on Matchday 3 of the 2024/25 UEFA Nations League group stage. Fans can catch the action live on TV or via streaming platforms. Find out all options available in your country.
In a high-stakes showdown, Georgia and Ukraine are set to face off in a crucial League B Group 1 clash, where a draw won’t satisfy either side. Georgia enter the match as group leaders, having won their first two games and looking for a third consecutive victory that would strengthen their bid for promotion.
Ukraine, however, finds themselves in a do-or-die situation after dropping their first two matches. Desperately needing points to avoid falling further behind, Ukraine are up against the odds but will be determined to secure a victory. Ukraine are the underdogs, and know they must give everything to keep their hopes of survival alive.
Ukraine vs Georgia: Kick-Off Time in Your country
Argentina: 3:45 PM
Australia: 4:45 AM (October 12)
Bangladesh: 12:45 AM (October 12)
Belgium: 8:45 PM
Canada: 2:45 PM
France: 8:45 PM
Georgia: 10:45 PM
Germany: 8:45 PM
India: 12:15 AM (October 12)
Indonesia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Ireland: 7:45 PM
Israel: 9:45 PM
Italy: 8:45 PM
Malaysia: 2:45 AM (October 12)
Mexico: 12:45 PM
Netherlands: 8:45 PM
Nigeria: 7:45 PM
Portugal: 7:45 PM
South Africa: 8:45 PM
Spain: 8:45 PM
Ukraine: 9:45 PM
UAE: 10:45 PM
UK: 7:45 PM
United States: 2:45 PM (ET)
Ukraine vs Georgia: TV Channel and Live Streaming in Your country
Argentina: Disney+ Argentina, ESPN2 Argentina
Australia: Optus Sport
Bangladesh: tapmad, Sony LIV
Canada: DAZN Canada
France: L’Équipe Live Foot
Georgia: 1TV
Germany: DAZN Germany
India: JioTV, Sony LIV
Indonesia: Vision+, Sportstars 2, K-Vision
International: UEFA.tv, YouTube
Mexico: Sky+, Sky Sports Mexico
Nigeria: DStv Now, SuperSport Variety
Portugal: Match Player
South Africa: SuperSport Variety 3, DStv App
Ukraine: Suspilne Sport, MEGOGO Football 1
United Arab Emirates: beIN SPORTS CONNECT ALL, beIN Sports HD 7
USA: Fubo (free trial), ViX, Fubo Sports Network 5