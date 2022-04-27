Universidad Catolica of Chile and Flamengo of Brazil clash off on Thursday at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on Matchday 3 in Group E of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Check out how to watch or live stream free this game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Universidad Catolica will welcome Flamengo on Thursday, April 28, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET), at the Estadio Hernando Siles in La Paz, on Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Here, you will find everything there is to know about this Group E Copa Libertadores soccer match, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game online free in the US.

This will both be their seventh Copa Libertadores and overall meeting. Interestingly, Universidad Catholica of Chile have been the favorites in head-to-head duels, claiming a triumph on four occasions so far; Flamengo of Brazil have celebrated a victory two times to this day, and no matches have ended in a draw.

Their most recent game was played on May 4, 2017, when Flamengo cruised past Universidad with a final result of 3-1. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the first time in almost five years, in the Group Stage of the 2022 Copa Libertadores.

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Match Information

Date: Thursday, April 28, 2022

Time: 6:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo, Santiago de Chile

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Times by State in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Storylines

Universidad Catolica have started decently in the Group Stage. In their first two fixtures, they managed to triumph once and suffer one loss. Meanwhile, Flamengo have a slightly better record of two triumphs in the first two matches.

These opponents don’t have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to February 14, 2002, and it ended in a 3-1 win for the Chilean side in the Group Stage of the 2002 Copa Libertadores. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see if either one of the clubs will grab the three points on the third matchday.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo in the U.S.

The 2022 Copa CONMEBOL Libertadores Group Stage Matchday 3 game between Universidad Catolica and Flamengo, to be played on Thursday at the Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo in Santiago De Chile, will be broadcast on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS in the United States.

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of Flamengo. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -154 odds to open the Group Stage with a win. The home side Universidad Catholica meanwhile, have +450 odds to cause an upset in Matchday 3, while a tie would result in a +320 payout.

Caliente Universidad Catolica +450 Tie +320 Flamengo -154

* Odds via Caliente