Universidad Catolica and Flamengo will play at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Here, find out when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream free this game in the United States.

The Chilean side Universidad Catolica will play against the Brazilian side Flamengo at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo for the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Here is all the detailed information about this Copa Libertadores game including the date, time, TV Channel, and Live Stream. To watch it in the United States, tune in to FuboTV (Free 7-day Trial).

Universidad Catolica have recorded 1 win and 1 loss in this 2022 Copa Libertadores Group Stage. Cruzados picked up their first win with a last-minute goal in their game against Peruvian side Sporting Cristal. It ended in a 2-1 win. Cruzados have won 3 out of their 5 home games in Copa Libertadores.

On the other hand, Flamengo have won their last 4 away games in Copa Libertadores. In this year's international tournament, the Mengao have an unbeaten run with 2 wins. They have scored 5 goals and have only conceded one. In the last game between these two sides in 2017, Universidad Catolica picked up a 1-0 win.

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Date

Universidad Catolica will face Flamengo at Estadio San Carlos de Apoquindo on Thursday, April 28, 2022 for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H. Both teams are fighting for the first place of this group.

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: Time by States in the US

ET: 6:00 PM

CT: 5:00 PM

MT: 4:00 PM

PT: 3:00 PM

Universidad Catolica vs Flamengo: TV Channel or stream live in the US

This game between Universidad Catolica and Flamengo for Matchday 3 of the 2022 Copa Libertadores Group H will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (Free Trial). Other options are: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN SPORTS en Español, beIN SPORTS.