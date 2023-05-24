Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup in your country

The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a game on Matchday 2 between two teams that started with a loss. Iraq U-20 will meet Tunisia U-20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

Iraq U-20 had a very bad opener against Uruguay U-20. They were playing against a title contender, but the 4-0 they received put them in a tough spot. This could be a huge game for the team if they want to qualify for the round of 16.

Tunisia U-20 also began with a defeat. Despite they fell 1-0 to England U-20, the goal difference being just 1-0 gives them a good thing to build on. Their best chance to get a win might be this matchup considering who the other opponents in group E are.

Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: Kick-Off Time

Iraq U-20 will encounter Tunisia U-20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.

Argentina: 6:00 PM

Brazil: 6:00 PM

Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)

Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 26)

France: 11:00 PM

Greece: 00:00 AM (May 26)

Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 26)

Iraq: 00:00 AM (May 26)

Mexico: 3:00 PM

Morocco: 10:00 PM

Portugal: 10:00 PM

Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 26)

South Africa: 11:00 PM

Tunisia: 10:00 PM

UAE: 1:00 AM (May 26)

United States: 5:00 PM (ET)

Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming

Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina

Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 2

Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1

Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

France: L’Equipe Web

Greece: ERT 3

Indonesia: Vidio

International: FIFA+

Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2

Mexico: VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN

Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD

Portugal: RTP Play

Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App

Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD

UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT

United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo