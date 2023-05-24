The 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup will have a game on Matchday 2 between two teams that started with a loss. Iraq U-20 will meet Tunisia U-20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona. Know how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.
[Watch Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20 online free in the US on Fubo]
Iraq U-20 had a very bad opener against Uruguay U-20. They were playing against a title contender, but the 4-0 they received put them in a tough spot. This could be a huge game for the team if they want to qualify for the round of 16.
Tunisia U-20 also began with a defeat. Despite they fell 1-0 to England U-20, the goal difference being just 1-0 gives them a good thing to build on. Their best chance to get a win might be this matchup considering who the other opponents in group E are.
Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: Kick-Off Time
Iraq U-20 will encounter Tunisia U-20 at Estadio Único Diego Armando Maradona on Matchday 2 of the 2023 FIFA U-20 World Cup this Thursday, May 25.
Argentina: 6:00 PM
Brazil: 6:00 PM
Canada: 5:00 PM (ET)
Egypt: 00:00 AM (May 26)
France: 11:00 PM
Greece: 00:00 AM (May 26)
Indonesia: 5:00 AM (May 26)
Iraq: 00:00 AM (May 26)
Mexico: 3:00 PM
Morocco: 10:00 PM
Portugal: 10:00 PM
Saudi Arabia: 00:00 AM (May 26)
South Africa: 11:00 PM
Tunisia: 10:00 PM
UAE: 1:00 AM (May 26)
United States: 5:00 PM (ET)
Iraq U-20 vs Tunisia U-20: TV Channel and Live Streaming
Argentina: TyC Sports Argentina, TyC Sports Play, DIRECTV Sports Argentina
Brazil: NOW NET e Claro, Canais Globo, SporTV 2
Canada: RDS App, TSN+, TSN1
Egypt: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
France: L’Equipe Web
Greece: ERT 3
Indonesia: Vidio
International: FIFA+
Iraq: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD, beIN Sports Premium 2
Mexico: VIX+, TUDN En Vivo, TUDN
Morocco: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD
Portugal: RTP Play
Saudi Arabia: beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
South Africa: SuperSport Football, DStv App
Tunisia: beIN Sports Premium 2, beIN SPORTS CONNECT, TOD
UAE: beIN Sports Premium 2, TOD, beIN SPORTS CONNECT
United States: Fubo (free trial), Telemundo Deportes En Vivo