Uruguay and Panama will face each other at Estadio Centenario (Montevideo) in an International Friendly 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this friendly game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it.

Uruguay will play this last match on home soil before the Qatar 2022 World Cup. Initially, "La Celeste" were to play against Jamaica, but the game was canceled. The team coached by Diego Alonso will return to play after defeating Mexico 3-0 and drawing 0-0 with USMNT.

On the other hand, Panama are currently competing in the 2022-2023 CONCACAF Nations League but will take a few days off from official competition to face Uruguay. Panama are in Group B of the CONCACAF tournament along with Costa Rica and Martinique, and the team managed by Thomas Christiansen is first in the standings with 6 points after two games played.

Uruguay vs Panama: Date

Uruguay and Panama will face each other at Estadio Centenario on Saturday, June 11, in an International Friendly 2022.

Uruguay vs Panama: Time by State in the US

ET: 4:00 PM

CT: 3:00 PM

MT: 2:00 PM

PT: 1:00 PM

TV channels to watch Uruguay vs Panama

There is still no information on who will broadcast the game in the United States. However, the International Friendly 2022 to be played between Uruguay and Panama at Estadio Centenario will be available in Argentina on Star+, DIRECTV Sports Argentina; in Uruguay on Star+, DIRECTV Sports Uruguay; In Panama on Medcom GO, RPC; and Star+ will broadcast it for Bolivia, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Paraguay, Peru, and Venezuela.

How to watch Uruguay vs Panama anywhere

