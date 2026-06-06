USMNT vs Germany: How to watch, Live Stream, TV Channel and Time for an international friendly match on June 6, 2026

USMNT play against Germany at the Soldier Field in a 2026 international friendly. The American team is getting ready for its debut against a 4-time world champion. Here you can find how to watch this game live in the USA.

Match Summary Match USMNT vs Germany Tournament Friendly Date Saturday, June 6, 2026 Time 2:30 PM (ET) / 11:30 AM (PT) TV Channels TBS, Telemundo, Universo Live Stream DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, Max

How to watch USMNT vs Germany in the USA

Fans in the United States can watch this marquee matchup live on TBS, Telemundo, and Universo through traditional television coverage.

Streaming options include DirecTV Stream, Sling Blue, Sling Orange, Hulu + Live TV, Peacock Premium, and Max. With plenty of excitement expected, this is a game soccer fans won’t want to miss.

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Can I watch USMNT vs Germany for free?

Fans in the United States can catch this highly anticipated showdown live on DirecTV Stream, which offers a five-day free trial for new subscribers.

The service includes the channel airing the game nationwide, allowing viewers to follow every key play, major highlight, and decisive moment in real time.

Match Preview: What’s at stake?

With the World Cup just around the corner, the United States gets one final chance to test itself against top-level opposition. Led by Christian Pulisic, the Americans will meet Germany in a marquee friendly as they look to build momentum before their tournament opener.

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Germany, a four-time world champion, is aiming to bounce back after group-stage exits in each of the last two World Cups. With both teams eager to make a statement, this matchup promises plenty of excitement. Don’t miss what should be one of the most compelling World Cup tune-ups on the schedule.

Florian Wirtz of Germany – Alexander Hassenstein/Getty Images

USMNT vs Germany: Predicted Lineups

USMNT (3-4-3): Turner; Freeman, Ream, McKenzie; Dest, McKennie, Adams, Robinson; Reyna, Pepi, Pulisic.

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Germany (4-2-3-1): Baumann; Kimmich, Tah, Schotterbeck, Brown; Goretzka, Pavlovic; Karl, Wirtz, Leweling; Woltemade.

What time is the USMNT vs Germany match?

The match kicks off today, June 6, at 2:30 PM (ET). For viewers in different regions of the United States, here are the local start times:

Eastern Time: 2:30 PM

Central Time: 1:30 PM

Mountain Time: 12:30 PM

Pacific Time: 11:30 AM