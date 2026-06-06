Why are Manuel Neuer, Antonio Rudiger not playing today for Germany vs USA in 2026 friendly?

Germany face the United States in their final tune-up match ahead of the 2026 World Cup, with notable absences from the lineup including Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger.

Germany and the United States face off in their final test prior to the 2026 World Cup. However, fans are wondering why Manuel Neuer and Antonio Rudiger do not appear in the starting lineup for the Europeans.

Manuel Neuer has been dealing with a calf injury, preventing him from finishing the Bundesliga season with Bayern Munich. Germany coach Julian Nagelsmann decided to leave him off the bench entirely for this friendly match.

As for Antonio Rudiger, the Real Madrid defender will start on the bench. The decision appears purely tactical, as Nico Schlotterbeck and Jonathan Tah currently show better form at the center-back position.

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Manuel Neuer’s absence raises alarms for Germany

Prior to the final roster announcement, doubts lingered over whether Nagelsmann would select Neuer due to his injury and a rumored strained relationship.

While Neuer made the final cut, his absence against the USMNT raises alarms for Die Mannschaft. They expected him to start over Oliver Baumann in the World Cup, but this setback could cost him the starting job.

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The roster also includes Jonas Urbig, who replaced Neuer at Bayern Munich during the veteran’s absence this season. While Baumann is slated to start the tournament due to Neuer’s injury, Urbig provides a highly reliable option in an emergency.

Germany’s starting lineup vs USA is talent-stacked

Julian Nagelsmann deployed top weapons for Germany’s final pre-World Cup test. The coach fielded the potential eleven that will start their tournament opener against Curacao on June 14.

Germany’s starting lineup to face the USMNT: Oliver Baumann; Nathaniel Brown, Nico Schlotterbeck, Jonathan Tah, Joshua Kimmich; Aleksandar Pavlovic, Felix Nmecha; Jamal Musiala, Florian Wirtz, Leroy Sane, and Kai Havertz.