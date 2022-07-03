USMNT U20 play against Dominican Republic U20 at the Final of the CONCACAF U20 Championship. Check all the exclusive details about the potential lineups from both teams for this interesting game.

USMNT U20 and Dominican Republic U20 meet in a game for the Final of the CONCACAF U20 Championship. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on July 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Two teams fighting for a big title but only one is considered the favorite. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF U20 Championship Final potential lineups.

The USMNT U20 were lethal during the early games of the knockout stage scoring 10 goals, they have the best offensive attack of the tournament, not even the other favorites like Mexico or Canada managed to score as many goals in the knockout stage.

Dominican Republic U20 are the underdogs that reached the final thanks to hard work during multiple games where they were almost eliminated from the tournament. They will have to play their best strategy to stop the USMNT.

USMNT U20 probable lineup

The USMNT U20 were the team with the most goals during the group stage with a total of 15 goals for and only 2 goals against, the other team that was able to score more than ten goals during that stage were the Mexicans with 13 goals for but they they were eliminated in the quarter-finals by Guatemala.

The USMNT U20 top scorer in the tournament is Quinn Sullivan with 6 goals, another outstanding player with 5 goals is Paxten Aaronson. Both players will be available for this game against the Dominican Republic.

This is the likely USMNT U20’s lineup for this game: Brady, Cuevas, Halliday Ferkranus, Craig, Edelman, Alvarado, McGlynn, Aaronson, Sullivan, Clark, Aaaronson.

Dominican Republic U20 probable lineup

Dominican Republic U20 have a defensive problem that makes them underdogs, during the knockout stage RO16, quarter-finals and semifinals they allowed six goals that could be the end for the team during the tournament.

So far the Dominican Republic offense scored eight goals during the knockout stage, the team's top scorer is Angel Montes de Oca with three goals, and Edison Azcona with two other goals while the rest of the three goals are shared between three different players.

This is the likely Dominican Republic U20’s lineup for this game: Valdez, González, Delgado, García, Tamárez, Azcona, Álvarez, Montes De Oca, Beorra, Mensú, De la Cruz.