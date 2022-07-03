USMNT U20 play against Dominican Republic U20 for the final game of the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Predictions, odds and how to watch the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Final in the US

USMNT U20 and Dominican Republic U20 meet in the 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Final. This game will take place at Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano in San Pedro Sula on July 3, 2022 at 8:00 PM (ET). Both teams are qualified to play in the upcoming U20 world cup. Here is all the detailed information about this CONCACAF U20 Championship game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV.

The USMNT U20 did not have an easy path to the final as they were not the best team during the Group Stage where the team advanced to the knockout stage with only 7 points while Cuba and Canada were close to the first spot of the standings.

Dominican Republic U20 republic did not have to play in the group stage of the current edition, but the first game in the knockout stage was tough for Dominican Republic with a 5-4 victory over El Salvador.

USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Match Information

Date: Sunday, July 3, 2022.

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio Olímpico Metropolitano, San Pedro Sula, Honduras.

Live Stream: FuboTV

USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Times by State in the US

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Storylines

The USMNT U20 are favorites to win this tournament as during the knockout stage the team started to show their true attacking power and their defense was perfect and they didn't allow goals in the three games before the final. They won against Nicaragua 5-0, Costa Rica 2-0 and Honduras 3-0.

Dominican Republic U20 were not big favorites to reach the final since the road was hard for them during the knockout stage, the team could barely win against Jamaica without allowing goals 1-0, but in the semi-finals against Guatemala the team had that define their victory on penalty kicks.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20 in the U.S.

This 2022 CONCACAF U20 Championship Final game will be available worldwide through television, internet apps and will be broadcast in the United States by: FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are Fox Sports, TUDN App, Concacaf App.

USMNT U20 vs Dominican Republic U20: Predictions And Odds

The USMNT U20 have an offensive attack like no other team in the tournament, they started as slight favorites and today they are big favorites to win the title. Dominican Republic have shown weak defensive work but the team has never given up. The best pick for this game is over 2.5.

