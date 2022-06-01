USMNT play against Morocco today at the TQL Stadium for an International Friendly game in the US. Full details about how to watch or live stream free the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USMNT and Morocco meet today in an International Friendly game. This game will take place at TQL Stadium in Cincinnati today, June 1, 2022 at 7:30 PM (ET). The visitors know that the home team is unstoppable at home. Here is all the detailed information about this International Friendly game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US. You can watch this game in the US live on FuboTV with a 7-day free trial.

Another game to show the USMNT power before Qatar 2022, they are taking advantage of these games to fix any issues with the offensive attack or defensive game. It's a long way until Qatar 2022 starts but the USMNT is not stopping.

Morocco are going through the same process as USMNT, they want to play as many international friendly games as possible to get ready for the World Cup. So far they have a small winning streak that includes two qualifier wins.

USMNT vs Morocco: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, Jun 1, 2022.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TQL Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio.

Live Stream: FuboTV (free trial)

USMNT vs Morocco: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

USMNT vs Morocco: Storylines

USMNT have one goal before Qatar 2022 and that is to build a winning streak from now until the first day of the World Cup. The most recent game for them was a 2-0 loss against Costa Rica as part of the CONCACAF Qualifiers, but at in the end, that loss did not affect the USMNT's qualification for the World Cup. The last time the team won a home game was against Panama 5-1 on March 27, 2022.

Morocco won their Qatar 2022 ticket thanks to them winning the second leg game against DR Congo in the African Qualifiers after drawing the first game of that series 1-1 the team won the second leg 4-1. Morocco played in the 2018 Russia World Cup but they did not win any games during the group stage and were eliminated.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USMNT vs Morocco in the U.S.

This International Friendly game will be available in multiple channels, to watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone and tune in, this game will be broadcast in the United States by FuboTV and other options to watch this game in the US are TUDN USA, TUDN.com, ESPN2, TUDN App, Univision NOW, UniMás.

USMNT vs Morocco: Predictions And Odds

USMNT are home favorites to win with 2.01 odds that will pay $201 bucks for a $100 bet on Caesars, they have home advantage but the visitors are coming off a big win. Morocco are underdogs with 3.90 odds. The draw is offered at 3.25 odds and totals at 2.5 goals. The best pick for this International Friendly game is: USMNT 2.01.

Caesars USMNT 2.01 Draw / Totals 3.25 / 2.5 Morocco 3.90

* Odds via Caesars