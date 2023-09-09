USMNT vs Uzbekistan: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2023 friendly in your country

Teams can always take valuable lessons from official matches even if they are friendlies. As it’s going to be thecase with this confrontation that has the USMNT facing Uzbekistan at City Park. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch USMNT vs Uzbekistan online free in the US on Fubo]

The USMNT is awaiting to know who their opponents in the Concacaf Nations League quarterfinals are going to be, but they have scheduled a pair of friendly matches in the meantime. Their next matchup is against Oman next Tuesday.

Uzbekistan have the World Cup qualifiers as their primary goal, so they must prepare because the event is approaching later this year. They are continuing their tour in the continent on Tuesday with a match against Mexico.

USMNT vs Uzbekistan: Kick-Off Time

The USMNT will confront Uzbekistan at City Park in a friendly this Saturday, September 9.

Argentina: 6:30 PM

Serbia: 11:30 PM

United States: 5:30 PM (ET)

Uzbekistan: 2:30 AM (September 10)

How to watch USMNT vs Uzbekistan in your country

Argentina: Star+

International: Bet365

Serbia: Arena Sport 1P

United States: Fubo (free trial), Peacock, TNT USA, Telemundo, UNIVERSO NOW, UNIVERSO, Watch TNT, Telemundo Deportes En Vivo, Futbol de Primera Radio