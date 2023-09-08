Mexico vs Australia: TV Channel, how and where to watch or live stream online free this 2023 friendly in your country

During the currently open international window, there is also time for some friendlies. It’s a matchup that involves Mexico facing Australia at AT&T Stadium. This is how to watch it on TV or live stream in your country.

[Watch Mexico vs Australia online free in the US on Fubo]

Mexico aren’t competing in the Concacaf Nations League yet, so the Gold Cup champions are using these days to play a couple of friendly matches. Following this showdown, they are going to play against Uzbekistan on Tuesday.

Australia are gearing up for the World Cup qualifiers scheduled to commence later this year, but they are only having one match unlike what most teams usually do. The next opponent on the horizon is England, with the match programmed for October.

Mexico vs Australia: Kick-Off Time

Mexico will confront Australia at AT&T Stadium in a friendly this Saturday, September 9.

Australia: 12:00 PM (September 10)

Mexico: 8:00 PM

United States: 10:00 PM (ET)

How to watch Mexico vs Australia in your country

Australia: Paramount+, 10 Play, 10

Mexico: Canal 5 Televisa, Azteca Deportes En Vivo, TUDN, TUDN En Vivo, Azteca 7, ViX

United States: Fubo (free trial), TUDN.com, ViX, TUDN USA, Univision, TUDN App, Univision NOW