The USWNT and Canada will clash on Monday at the Estadio BBVA in the Final of the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship. Check out how to watch or live stream free the game in the US, the match preview, information, predictions, and odds.

The United States will face Canada at the Estadio BBVA in Guadalupe in the 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final on Monday, July 18, 2022, at 10:00 PM (ET). Here, you will find everything there is to know about this CONCACAF W Championship decisive soccer match, such as the preview, information, storylines, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream the game in the US. If you want to watch it live in the United States, tune in to FuboTV or Paramount+ (free trial).

This will be their 26th overall meeting. There are no surprises here as the United States women’s national soccer team are the obvious favorites in head-to-head clashes, having celebrated a victory on 20 of the previous 25 occasions. Canada have two wins, while three matches have ended in a draw.

Their last duel took place on August 2, 2021, when Canada won with a final result of 1-0 in the Olympic Games. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they clash for the first time this year, this time to determine the new CONCACAF Women’s winners.

USWNT vs Canada: Match Information

Date: Monday, July 18, 2022

Time: 10:00 PM (ET)

Location: Estadio BBVA, Guadalupe

Live Stream: FuboTV and Paramount+ (free trial)

USWNT vs Canada: Time by State in the US

ET: 10:00 PM

CT: 9:00 PM

MT: 8:00 PM

PT: 7:00 PM

USWNT vs Canada: Storylines

USWNT ended on top of Group A with nine points won in three matches. The Stars and Stripes had to beat Costa Rica 3-0 to get to the Final. On the other hand, Canada also finished in the first place, on the Group B table with nine points after three games played. The Reds set up a meeting with Vlatko Andonovski’s players after overcoming Jamaica with an equal result of 3-0.

These opponents don't have a long history of clashes as their first one dates back to November 3, 2006, when USWNT narrowly won with a final result of 1-0 in the Women’s Peace Cup. Thanks to this exciting clash, we will see which one of the two teams will win the title.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free USWNT vs Canada in the U.S.

The 2022 CONCACAF Women’s Championship Final game between USWNT and Canada, to be played on Monday at the Estadio BBVA, will be broadcast on FuboTV and Paramount+ (free trial) in the United States. Another option is ViX.

USWNT vs Canada: Predictions And Odds

The odds are expectedly in favor of USWNT. Caliente see them as the firm favorites and thus, they have given them -112 odds to win the CONCACAF W Championship 2022 Final. On the other side, Canada have +270 odds to cause an upset and become the new CONCACAF Women’s champion, while a tie would result in a +235 payout.

Caliente USWNT -112 Tie +235 Canada +270

* Odds via Caliente