USWNT and Iceland will face each other at the Toyota Stadium for the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Here you can find all you need to know about this game, such as when, where, at what time, and how to watch or live stream it online free in the United States. You can watch it in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The American women's soccer team did not start this SheBelives Cup 2022 in the best way. Despite being one of the great favorites to win the title, they tied 1-1 in their first game against the Czech Republic, however, they recovered in the second game beating New Zealand 5-0.

On the Icelandic side, they will also be looking to win the title, something that will not be easy since the locals are one of the strongest teams today. However, the Nordics are confident that they can surprise the Americans and thus win this 2022 edition of the SheBelives Cup.

USWNT vs Iceland: Date

This game valid for the Matchday 3 of the SheBelieves Cup 2022 between USWNT and Iceland that will take place at the Toyota Stadium will be played this Wednesday, February 23 at 9:00 PM (ET).

USWNT vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

TV channel in the US to watch USWNT vs Iceland

USWNT and Iceland will play this game valid for the Matchday 3 of this SheBelieves Cup 2022 this Wednesday, February 23 and it will be broadcast in the US on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: PrendeTV, ESPN2, SiriusXM FC.

