USWNT will face Iceland at the Toyota Stadium for the last game of the SheBelieves Cup 2022. Find out all the information about how to watch or live stream the game free, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

USWNT and Iceland will face each other at the Toyota Stadium in what will their last match in this SheBelieves Cup 2022. Find here all you need to know about this game, such as the preview, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. It will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial).

It will be a key game in this SheBelives Cup 2022. The American team with 4 points and the Icelandic team with 6 are the only two teams with a chance of winning the tournament. On the Nordic side, two hard-fought but fair victories against New Zealand in Matchday 1 and against the Czech Republic in Matchday 2.

In the case of the locals, their start was not very auspicious: it was a 1-1 draw against the Czech Republic, but then they recovered by beating New Zealand 5-0 in a game where, unusually, the New Zealand defender Meikayla Moore scored 3 own goals and she was replaced before the end of the first half.

USWNT vs Iceland: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, February 23, 2022

Time: 9:00 PM (ET)

Location: Toyota Stadium, Dallas, Texas

Live Stream in the US: FuboTV

USWNT vs Iceland: Time by State in the US

ET: 9:00 PM

CT: 8:00 PM

MT: 7:00 PM

PT: 6:00 PM

USWNT vs Iceland: Storylines and Head-to-Head

USWNT will go in search of winning this tournament, which takes place annually in February since 2016, for the fifth time. Only in the 2017 (France) and 2019 (England) editions could the Americans not be champions. On the Iceland side, it is their first participation in the contest and they are on the verge of being able to obtain it. The tie is enough for the Nordics to be champions.

How to watch or live stream USWNT vs Iceland in the US

The game that will be played this Wednesday, February 23 at the Toyota Stadium for the Matchday 3 of the Shebelives Cup 2022 between USWNT and Iceland will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: PrendeTV, ESPN2, SiriusXM FC.

USWNT vs Iceland: Predictions and Odds

The Oddsmakers have a favorite for this match. These are the odds according to FanDuel: USWNT are the favorite with -850 odds, while Iceland have +1500. A tie would finish in a +750 payout.

FanDuel USWNT -850 Tie +750 Iceland +1500

*Odds via FanDuel